Cheltenham Festival 2023 Defending Champions

By: Admin Super

With the Cheltenham Festival now just around the corner, some horses will be preparing to have their first experience of the famous meeting, others will be returning for more, and some will be lining up in an attempt to defend a title that they took home twelve months ago.

Winning a race at the Cheltenham Festival is one of the toughest things to achieve in horse racing, whilst winning the same race again the following year is something that few have ever achieved.

Defending champions lining up at Cheltenham have had mixed results in the past, but they are usually well-fancied and well-supported in the betting markets when it comes to off-time.

Horse racing odds for UK and Irish racing can fluctuate greatly as a race grows nearer, and it is usually a runner that has been there and done it already that receives the best support.

This Year’s Defending Champions

A Plus Tard (Gold Cup)

A lot of the best Cheltenham 2023 bets are likely to come in this year’s Gold Cup, where, Galopin Des Champs, is the current 11/8 favourite. If he is to add his name to the prestigious winners’ list, he will have to get the better of last year’s champion, A Plus Tard.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore became the first lady rider to win the Gold Cup twelve months ago when steering A Plus Tard to a supremely impressive performance. Things haven’t quite gone to plan for him since, and the current 6/1 second favourite will have a tough time on his hands defending his crown.

Will A Plus Tard win next years Cheltenham Gold Cup? 醇 pic.twitter.com/oCfkWT19ii — The Winners Enclosure (@TWEnclosure) March 20, 2022

Energumene (Champion Chase)

Energumene’s preparations for his Champion Chase defence took a knock when only finishing 3rd in the Clarence House Chase last time. Trained by champion Irish trainer, Willie Mullins, Energumene had tasted defeat just twice in his career prior to that defeat, and he romped home by over 8 lengths at the Festival last year.

With the likes of Edwardstone and Editeur Du Gite set to take him on this year, Energumene has it all to do to defend his title, particularly given that it was those two horses who finished ahead of him last time.

Allaho

Allaho is one horse to have already defended a Cheltenham Festival crown . Another trained by Willie Mullins, the speedy chaser has won the past two renewals of the Ryanair Chase, and he is currently a 10/11 favourite to become the first horse in history to win the race for a third time.

There is a slight worry about Allaho’s fitness going into the race, however. He has not been seen on a racetrack since April of last year and has suffered some injury setbacks as he geared up for a return to the Festival. Not the greatest preparations for a horse looking to make history in 2023.

Flooring Porter

Flooring Porter is the champ again! pic.twitter.com/JJ1FUtYvnc — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) March 17, 2022

Another horse that will be attempting to complete a hat trick at this year’s meeting is the winner of the last two Stayers’ Hurdle races, Flooring Porter. It has been a mixed bag form-wise for the Irish horse in the last twelve months. He has failed to win in three starts and hasn’t shown the same sparkle that he has in the past.

Saying that, there is nothing like experience, and Flooring Porter should not be taken lightly in what is a wide-open Stayers’ Hurdle contest in 2023.