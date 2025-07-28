Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Changing the Game: How British South Asians Are Finding Their Place in Football

Changing the Game: How British South Asians Are Finding Their Place in Football

Over the last few years, British South Asian participation in football has increased

Credit: iStock
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 28, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio


The FA has launched a new initiative to address the longstanding underrepresentation of British South Asians in English football. The three-year plan titled Build, Connect, Support marks the first time the FA has created a strategy focused exclusively on improving accessibility and opportunities for the UK’s largest minority ethnic group within the sport.

The plan targets five key areas: grassroots football, the National League and women’s pyramid, coaching and talent ID, refereeing, and education. Each is aimed at removing barriers to entry and promoting sustained engagement. By embedding South Asian inclusion into regional structures and providing more mentoring, leadership programmes, and faith-based community events, the FA hopes to raise awareness and create more accessible pathways into football.

Positive Steps Forward

Over the last few years, British South Asian participation in football has increased. Nowhere is this more evident than in east London, where Sporting Bengal United has emerged as a trailblazer. The Mile End-based club has rapidly progressed from Sunday league level to step four of the non-league pyramid, also making appearances in the FA Cup.

Their success reflects both a shift in attitudes and the power of community-led football, with east London’s significant South Asian population creating a strong foundation for growth. Sporting Bengal United’s progress is indicative of an emerging trend: recent figures show that over 11% of South Asian adult men and 15% of women are now involved in football activities.

Grassroots Football Continues to Thrive

  Source: Unsplash

 

2024 marked one of the strongest years to date for grassroots engagement. According to FA data, participation has risen across multiple demographics, with a notable increase in female involvement. This has been fuelled by the inspirational impact of national team success, that’s been bolstered by huge media coverage.

For example, Lioness and World Cup finalist Alessia Russo got her own BBC Sounds show in 2024. Fellow players like England captain Leah Williamson and Chloe Kelly have collected millions of followers on their social channels. From lucrative television deals that put more games on TV screens to the celebrity status of both male and female players, and better engagement with fans through social media, the game’s accessibility has grown.

Indeed, the ubiquitous nature of the sport in media and entertainment is further exemplified by the likes of the football-themed special edition of comedy gameshow I Literally Just Told You with Jimmy Carr, and the new Football Roulette live casino online game that offers an alternative to more traditional versions of the gambling favourite. In iGaming, this roulette variation is a continuation of the success of slots like Football LuckyTap, which have together reinvented the sport in new ways.

As football’s reach continues to expand across media, grassroots, and professional levels, the conditions are ripe for long-overdue change in representation. The increasing visibility of the sport - and those who play it - has the power to inspire young British South Asians to believe there is a place for them in the game.

Initiatives like the FA’s Build, Connect, Support plan are vital in turning that belief into opportunity, removing structural barriers and building lasting pathways into football. If the progress seen in east London can be replicated across the country, the sport will not only better reflect the rich diversity of modern Britain, but it will be stronger and more inclusive because of it.

Related News

barclays
Business

Barclays posts 23 per cent rise in first-half profit

More For You

UK Pledges £380m to Boost Innovation, Growth, and Investment in Creative Industries

By the end of this year, the report predicts the UK to have overtaken Germany as Europe’s largest entertainment and media market

iStock

UK Pledges £380m to Boost Innovation, Growth, and Investment in Creative Industries

On the heels of reports relaying superb market growth, as well as a potential roadblock that might just be on the horizon, the UK has pledged £380 million in the form of a Creative Industries Sector Plan. The funding is to be targeted at supporting innovation, research and development, skill development, access to finance, and regional growth.

Further, the plan aims to encourage double the amount of business investment to over £30 billion by 2035. With this, some 2,000 new film and TV apprenticeships will be delivered, further propelling the UK creative industries into the future. The investment packages look to ride a wave of momentum that sees the UK closing in on Europe’s leading market.

Keep ReadingShow less
India’s billion-pound beef paradox

Beef Exports and Bharat

India’s billion-pound beef paradox challenges its sacred Hindu values

Nitin Mehta

Bharatiya or Indian civilisation is the oldest and living civilisation. Over the course of history, numerous civilisations came and triumphed for some time and then disappeared without a trace. The Bharatiya or Hindu civilisation, in spite of its antiquity and centuries of oppression, is as radiant and as dynamic as a young horse which is powerful, energetic, strong and has an unyielding spirit.

It has deep roots with an unmatched heritage of learning, culture, languages, food, history, science, spirituality, arts, architecture, mathematics, philosophy, doctrines of war and peace and much more. More than all this, Hindu civilisation has the concept of Ahimsa and Compassion. Compassion towards all living beings. Animals share this planet with us. A practising Hindu will not harm even an ant. This position is unique to the Dharmic faiths, namely Hinduism, Sikhism, Jainism and Buddhism.

Keep ReadingShow less
Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects

Create Birthday Messages with CapCut AI Lab Effects

A video greeting has become louder than a conventional birthday card. Individualised greetings have become a new favourite. However, creating a video may require time, labor, and expertise. Most users lack the necessary tools and editing experience. Enter the CapCut App. It makes everything easy with the intelligent tools of its AI lab. In a matter of taps, you will be able to transform your desires into a professional emotional video.

Why AI Videos are the Best Birthday Gifts

Birthday videos created by AI have a profound emotional impact. It allows customizing everything: voice, visuals, and effects. The CapCut App will enable you to focus on meaning, rather than mechanics. Even a video done in a few minutes can be handmade. The effect of high-resolution and bright transition makes it feel very personal. It is not only effective, but also expressive. You will have less time to edit and more time to spread happiness. Even when you took only a couple of minutes, videos are not rushed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Is Christianity really the world’s biggest religion? Experts question global data bias

Map showing global distribution of major world religions by region

Visual Capitalist

Is Christianity really the world’s biggest religion? Experts question global data bias

Nitin Mehta

Every few years, the media boldly announces the state of world religions. However, the final messages remain the same: that the first position is held by Christianity, followed by Islam. The organisation that gathers these statistics is the US-based Centre for the Study of Global Christianity, with its headquarters at the Gordon Conwell Theological Seminary, South Hamilton, Massachusetts. The statistics provided by this organisation—which, as the name suggests, is very much Christian—are widely circulated by global media.

The 2025 statistics place Christianity as the biggest religion in the world, followed by Islam. Backing up the Centre is Pew Research. Pew, too, is a Christian organisation. The word “pew” refers to the benches on which people sit in a church. Pew is also financially supported by the John Templeton Foundation, which is a Christian organisation.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian soldier

An Indian soldier stands guard as national flags wave in the background

Getty Images

India won the brief conflict with Pakistan but lost the propaganda war

Nitin Mehta

After the dastardly killing of 25 Hindus by terrorists in Pahalgam, India delivered a devastating blow to Pakistan. It sent the message that India will not tolerate terrorist attacks anymore. However, India seems to have lost the propaganda war. In any battle, propaganda plays a huge role.

There are two interpretations of how the brief conflict was suddenly brought to a close. The Indian interpretation is that the Pakistani commanders urged India to stop the conflict and India agreed. This in itself raises some crucial questions. If the enemy is urging you to stop, why would you? Certainly the great Chanakya's response would be to take full advantage of the enemy's weakness. Did India get any cast-iron guarantees that Pakistan will stop state-sponsored terrorist attacks? Did India ask for the immediate release of Sudhir Kulbushan Yadav who is in a Pakistani jail for nine years on false spying charges?

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc