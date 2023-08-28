Website Logo
  • Monday, August 28, 2023
Celebs congratulate Neeraj Chopra on winning gold in World Athletics Championships

This is Neeraj’s second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year.

Neeraj Chopra (Photo by KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Several Bollywood celebs on Monday morning congratulated India’s javelin ace Neeraj Chopra after he clinched his and the country’s first gold medal in the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest.

Actor Shahid Kapoor shared a picture on his Instagram stories and wrote, “Congratulations to our world champion. #Proud.”

Taking to Instagram, Kangana Ranaut shared a post on her stories and wrote, “Congratulations India. Undoubtedly the greatest of all time.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a video on her stories and wrote, “So proud of you Champion.”

Actor Anupam Kher shared a video and captioned it in Hindi, “Neeraj Chopra ki jai. Bharat Mata Ki aur bhi jai. #WorldAthleticChampionship.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared a picture and captioned it, “Congratulations to Neeraj Chopra for winning the gold at the World Athletics Championships! Your dedication, precision, and passion bring immense pride to the sports world. Keep inspiring. Jai Hind.”

Neeraj recorded his best throw of 88.17 metres in his second attempt and managed to hold his lead till the very end.

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, the Commonwealth Games champion, settled for silver with a throw of 87.82 metres while Jakub Vadlejch of the Czech Republic secured the bronze with a best throw of 86.67 metres.

Kishore Jena of India (best of 84.77 m) finished fifth and his compatriot, DP Manu (best of 84.14 m), finished sixth.

Now, India has medals of all colours at the World Championships.

This is Neeraj’s second medal at the World Championships after he secured a silver last year.

Eastern Eye

