Brooklyn Beckham told parents to contact him only through lawyers amid family rift

A breakdown that moved beyond private disagreement

Relations within the Beckham family deteriorated sharply last summer, reaching a point where Brooklyn Beckham asked his parents to communicate with him only through legal representatives. The request marked one of the most serious moments in an already strained relationship between the eldest Beckham son and his parents.

Sources say the instruction led to an exchange of letters between legal teams at Schillings, representing Brooklyn, and Harbottle & Lewis, who act for David and Victoria Beckham. While no legal proceedings were initiated, the correspondence made clear that Brooklyn did not want direct contact or public references to him from his parents, including on social media.

Why lawyers became the middle ground

The move followed what Brooklyn considered to be a series of hostile briefings about his wife, actor Nicola Peltz Beckham. Among the claims that reportedly upset the couple were suggestions that Brooklyn was being “controlled” or was a “hostage” within the marriage.

Although the letters had no legal standing and amounted to a request rather than a demand, one source said the instruction effectively became the only channel of communication available at the time.

Social media distance and rising tension

The situation may also explain why Brooklyn blocked his parents, along with brothers Romeo and Cruz, on social media shortly before Christmas. Sources suggest the family’s continued engagement with Brooklyn’s posts conflicted with his wish for space.

Friends of the couple say Brooklyn and Nicola found some Instagram posts distressing and would worry about what might appear online overnight. They were said to be seeking calm rather than public commentary.

A family history still unresolved

Brooklyn, 26, married Nicola Peltz, 30, in April 2022. Reports of tensions between the couple and the wider Beckham family emerged shortly afterwards. Issues around the wedding, including expectations over Victoria Beckham designing Nicola’s dress and moments during the ceremony itself, are understood to have contributed to the strain.

Attempts to repair relations followed, but the couple did not attend David Beckham’s 50th birthday celebrations last summer. In November, Brooklyn also did not publicly acknowledge his father’s knighthood.

Hope for reconciliation on both sides

Despite the distance, sources say neither side has given up on repairing the relationship. Those close to Brooklyn believe a sincere apology is needed before progress can be made. Meanwhile, David and Victoria Beckham are said to want to draw a line under the conflict and rebuild contact with their son.

For now, communication remains limited, but there is still a shared hope that the family can find a way back to one another.