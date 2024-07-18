  • Thursday, July 18, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Covid inquiry to release first report on ‘preparedness’

The inquiry was told in early evidence that the government was under-prepared

FILE PHOTO: Volunteers and relatives of bereaved paint hearts along a wall beside St Thomas’ hospital as a memorial to all those who have died in the UK from COVID-19. REUTERS/Toby Melville.

By: Pramod Thomas

A PUBLIC inquiry examining Britain’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak will issue its first report on Thursday (18), focusing on how well prepared the nation was for handling such a pandemic.

Britain recorded one of the world’s highest number of fatalities from Covid with more than 230,000 deaths reported by December 2023.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson ordered the inquiry in May 2021, and it was formally launched the following year with former judge Heather Hallett as its chair.

The inquiry was told in early evidence that the government was under-prepared and had failed to anticipate measures needed to protect the vulnerable.

That echoed the findings of the government’s spending watchdog which concluded in a 2021 report that the government was not prepared for a crisis like the pandemic, had failed to learn from simulation exercises and was distracted by Britain’s departure from the European Union.

“We know that for lives to be saved in the future, lessons must be learnt from the mistakes of the past,” said Brenda Doherty on behalf of the campaign group, Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK. “Sadly, nobody knows the true cost of the government’s failure to prepare as we do.”

The inquiry’s first module has only examined Britain’s preparedness. Later reports will provide assessments of the more politically charged issues of governance and decision-making during the pandemic against a backdrop of wide criticism of government incompetence.

Johnson himself was forced from office in July 2022, with revelations of parties during Covid lockdowns among the many scandals that ended his premiership. A parliamentary committee later concluded he had misled lawmakers over the parties.

His later successor as prime minister and the finance minister during the pandemic Rishi Sunak was also fined for breaking lockdown rules.

(Reuters)

Related Stories
News

King Charles unveils Labour government’s plans in his speech
News

Priti Patel to enter Tory leadership race
News

Economy, reforms to get priority in new government’s plans
HEADLINE STORY

Inflation holds at two per cent in June
News

Welsh first minister Gething resigns
HEADLINE STORY

Southgate quits as England manager after Euro final defeat
News

Labour received more donations than all other parties combined: Report
News

UK to strengthen armed forces amid threats
HEADLINE STORY

Comment: Football really is coming home in 2028 – we’d better be ready
News

England and Wales population sees biggest surge in 75 years
News

Pakistan to ban Imran Khan’s PTI, minister says
Sports

Alcaraz retains Wimbledon crown
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Covid inquiry to release first report on ‘preparedness’
Bangladesh schools, universities closed after six students killed in protests
Indian captain and crew honoured for ‘exceptional bravery’ in Red…
Pakistan IMF loan will be spread over three years
Government plans to remove 92 peers from House of Lords
The Body Shop nears rescue agreement