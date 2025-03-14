Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Early risers in the UK witness stunning Blood Moon eclipse

The eclipse served as a reminder of the beauty of the natural world

Early risers in the UK witness stunning Blood Moon eclipse

The lunar eclipse of Friday may not have been as dramatic as the total eclipses seen in other parts of the world

iStock
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 14, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

In the early hours of Friday morning, stargazers across the UK were treated to a partial lunar eclipse, with many enthusiasts rising before dawn to catch a glimpse. The celestial event, which saw the Earth's shadow partially covering the Moon, began at 05:09 GMT. Although only partial for most UK observers, it still presented a spectacular sight, with western parts of the country and regions further afield, such as the Americas and some Pacific islands, witnessing the eclipse.

For some, like Kathleen Maitland, the experience was magical. Stargazing from Pagham Harbour in West Sussex, she described the beauty of watching the Moon gradually darken and transform into a reddish hue, with the sunrise unfolding behind her. The eclipse gave rise to the so-called "blood Moon," a phenomenon that occurs when the Moon moves into the Earth’s shadow, turning a dusky red as sunlight is refracted through the Earth's atmosphere.

Jake Foster, an astronomer from the Royal Observatory in Greenwich, provided insight into the science behind this stunning transformation. As sunlight passes through the Earth’s atmosphere, shorter blue light wavelengths are scattered by small particles, leaving the longer red wavelengths to reach the Moon, giving it that characteristic red glow. This process, known as "Rayleigh scattering," is the same effect that makes the sky appear blue and gives sunsets their reddish tones.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, blocking sunlight and casting a shadow on the lunar surface. For a total lunar eclipse to occur, the Earth, Sun, and Moon must be in perfect alignment. During this time, the Moon is fully submerged in the Earth’s shadow, making it appear blood red. While Friday's event was a partial eclipse for most of the UK, it was a captivating experience for many stargazers and a precursor to the next total lunar eclipse.

This upcoming total lunar eclipse is scheduled for early September and will be most visible over central and eastern Asia. Some parts of the UK may catch glimpses of it, but the full effect will only be seen in certain regions. The last total lunar eclipse occurred in May 2022, when the Moon turned completely red, and this event provided a reminder of nature’s awe-inspiring celestial displays.

The lunar eclipse of Friday may not have been as dramatic as the total eclipses seen in other parts of the world, but it still offered a moment of wonder for those who woke early to catch a view. Observatories, such as LA’s Griffith Observatory, provided livestreams for those unable to see it in person, allowing people worldwide to join in the experience.

For those lucky enough to witness the event in person, the eclipse served as a reminder of the beauty of the natural world, and for astronomers, it was another opportunity to explain the science behind these awe-inspiring events. As the next lunar eclipse approaches, it promises to bring yet another opportunity for people worldwide to marvel at the wonders of the cosmos. Whether observing from the comfort of their homes or gathering at observatories, stargazers will once again have the chance to witness the Moon bathed in the red light of Earth’s shadow.

astronomersblood mooncelestial eventcosmosglimpselunar eclipsemoonukblood moon eclipse

Related News

Manchester student auctions virginity for £1.7 million, Hollywood star wins bid

Manchester student auctions virginity for £1.7 million, Hollywood star wins bid

Black Mirror's first trailer for the new season teases more tech horrors
Entertainment

Black Mirror's first trailer for the new season teases more tech horrors

Starmer scraps NHS England to cut costs and improve care
News

Starmer scraps NHS England to cut costs and improve care

UK economy contracts unexpectedly in January
Business

UK economy contracts unexpectedly in January

More For You

Asian tycoon Sudhir Choudhrie  backs Liberal Democrats with £23,000

Sudhir Choudhrie

Asian tycoon Sudhir Choudhrie  backs Liberal Democrats with £23,000

BUSINESSMAN Sudhir Choudhrie has emerged as one of the biggest British Asian donors to the Liberal Democrats in the last quarter of 2024, according to the latest data from the Electoral Commission.

Choudhrie, currently an advisor on India to the leader of the Liberal Democrats, contributed on six different occasions to the party between October and December 2024, totalling more than £23,000. He contributed in a similar fashion in the previous quarter as well.

Keep ReadingShow less
Sunak is ‘content in his MP role and has no desire to move to US’

(From left) Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murty, and parents Usha and Yashvir Sunak

Sunak is ‘content in his MP role and has no desire to move to US’

RISHI SUNAK “loves being an MP” and has no intention of flying to California to begin a new life in America, as his enemies alleged during the general election campaign last year.

And, unlike Boris Johnson, he is not striving to be prime minister again, even though he is still only 44.

Keep ReadingShow less
LEAD Amit 1 INSET Rishi Sunak GettyImages 1258681655
Rishi Sunak
Getty Images

'I am English': Sunak asserts as ethnic minorities debate identity politics in Britain

FORMER prime minister Rishi Sunak has made cultural and sociological history by becoming the first prominent personality to say a brown person can be not only British, but also English.

He dismissed as “ridiculous” the suggestion from his former home secretary, Suella Braverman, that Englishness “must be rooted in ancestry, heritage, and, yes, ethnicity” – in other words, the person has to be white.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tesco plans to give away expiring food in waste reduction trial

Tesco’s latest move comes as part of a broader effort by supermarkets to address this issue

Getty images.

Tesco plans to give away expiring food in waste reduction trial

In a groundbreaking move to reduce food waste, Tesco, the UK's largest supermarket chain, is set to trial a new initiative where expiring food will be given away to customers for free at the end of each day. This trial is part of Tesco’s wider strategy to cut food waste in half by the end of 2025 and contribute to the global push for sustainability. The initiative will involve offering already discounted "yellow sticker" items foods nearing their expiration date at no cost to customers after 21:30 in selected Tesco Express stores.

This plan has the potential to make a significant impact on food waste reduction, especially in the context of rising food insecurity and growing environmental concerns. The trial will be rolled out in a small number of Tesco Express stores across the UK, although the specific locations and start dates have not yet been disclosed. Tesco’s decision follows an ongoing commitment to sustainability and aims to address the dual challenges of food waste and food insecurity in the UK.

Keep ReadingShow less
Student visas

The ongoing negotiations focus specifically on business mobility, addressing only the relevant business visas

iStock

Student visas excluded from UK-India FTA talks, says government

THE government last week clarified that only temporary business mobility visas are part of the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

Other types of visas, such as student visas, will not be included in the trade deal, it was revealed during a debate in the House of Lords.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc