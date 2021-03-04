Sadiq Khan says jobs will be his ‘top priority’ as he launches re-election campaign

LONDON Mayor Sadiq Khan on Thursday (4) launched his re-election campaign with a call for 1945-style programme to rebuild the city’s economy.







Khan said that his ‘top priority’ for his second term will be protecting Londoners’ jobs and helping to create new jobs to replace the more than 300,000 lost in the capital city.

He also pledged to continue his relentless focus on tackling crime, building council homes and cleaning up the city’s air.

“We have had a dreadful year, but there’s finally some light at the end of the tunnel for Londoners. We owe it to everyone who has lost their lives, to the key workers who have done so much to keep us safe, and to all those who have suffered to ensure we build an even better London after the pandemic. It’s clear from the government’s budget that the Tories don’t have the ambition or the vision needed to do that,” Khan said.







“In 1945, a Labour government rebuilt Britain from the ashes of war. Like so many, I benefited from their work decades later as I grew up on a council estate and was given the opportunities to fulfil my potential and become Mayor of the greatest city on earth.

“That’s why jobs, jobs, jobs are a top priority for my second term. I want the Government to back this ambition with a jobs guarantee, creating opportunities for Londoners, particularly in the key industries of the future.

“I promise to continue standing up for London’s values, relentlessly bang the drum for London – both at home and abroad – to attract jobs and investment, and fight for the national investment we need in the face of the most anti-London government in living memory”







On Thursday, he he visited Hot Milk, a local business in Bounds Green hit hard by the pandemic. It has been supported by a £5000 Back to Business grant from City Hall, and raised over £12,500 through Khan’s Pay It Forward London initiative.

Khan called the election on 6 May ‘a two-horse race’ between him and the Conservative candidate, and said that the Tory candidate doesn’t share our values and he won’t stand up for the city.

The promises of Khan include getting central London’s economy back on track with £5 million of investment dedicated to attracting Londoners and domestic tourists back into the West End and maximise City Hall expenditure to support London’s recovery and help create or retain jobs.







He also announced plans to transform small business support in London by making it simpler for business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs to access advice and support.





