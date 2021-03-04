International students can apply for UK’s new Graduate immigration route from July 1

INTERNATIONAL students in the UK who want to work in the country after studies can apply through the new Graduate route from 1 July 2021.







They must have completed an eligible course at a UK higher education provider, with a track record of compliance with the government’s immigration requirements, a statement said.

Students on the Graduate route will be able to work or look for work after their studies for a maximum period of 2 years, or 3 years for Doctoral students.

The applicants will not need a job offer to apply for the route. There will be no minimum salary requirements nor caps on numbers. Graduates on the route will be able to work flexibly, switch jobs and develop their career as required, the statement added.







“As we rebuild from the global pandemic we want the world’s brightest talent, who aspire to a career at the highest levels of business, science, the arts and technology to see our UK as the natural place to fulfil their aspirations,” said Kevin Foster, minister for future borders and immigration.

“The changes announced today will ensure once they have received a gold standard qualification from one of our world leading education institutions they can easily secure the status they need to continue living, working and fulfilling their dreams in the UK.”

The new route will help the government to increase the number of international students in higher education in the UK to 600,000 by 2030.







The UK also extended the coronavirus concessions for students unable to travel to the UK due to the pandemic.

Applicants who began their studies in Autumn 2020 will now have until 21 June 2021 to enter the UK (updated from 6 April 2021) in order to be eligible for the Graduate route.

Students who began their studies in January or February 2021 will need to be in the UK by 27 September 2021.







According to the latest budget announcement, highly skilled migrants with a job offer from a recognised high-growth firm will qualify for a visa without the need for sponsorship or third-party endorsement.





