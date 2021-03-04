India's Jaishankar arrives in Bangladesh to resolve Rohingya repatriation crisis ahead of Modi's visit - EasternEye
Trending Now

India’s Jaishankar arrives in Bangladesh to resolve Rohingya repatriation crisis ahead of Modi’s visit


India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar (PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar (PRAKASH SINGH/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIA’s foreign minister arrived in Bangladesh on Thursday (4) ahead of a visit by prime minister Narendra Modi amid efforts to resolve the fate of 81 Rohingya refugees who are on a boat adrift in international waters.



Foreign minister S Jaishankar will hold talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart on water sharing, trade and border issues, said two Indian officials in New Delhi.

“Of course, the Rohingya refugee issue will come up during the Indian minister’s day-long visit but the prime agenda will remain around Modi’s upcoming visit,” said a senior foreign ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

Last month, Indian coastguards rescued 81 Rohingya Muslims whose boat was drifting in the Andaman Sea for over two weeks after they left Bangladesh, home to over a million Rohingya refugees from Buddhist-majority Myanmar. Eight people on the boat had already died of dehydration.



The fate of the refugees remains unclear as India, so far, has not allowed their entry into its territory and wants Bangladesh to take them back.

But Bangladesh foreign minister A K Abdul Momen last week told Reuters that his government expects India, the closest country, or Myanmar, the Rohingyas’ country of origin, to accept the 81 survivors.

Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya were forced to flee their homeland after a crackdown by Myanmar’s military in 2017. Myanmar denies accusations of genocide and says the army was fighting a legitimate counter-insurgency campaign.



Aid agencies are demanding that governments stop passing the buck and pluck the 81 survivors immediately from the Andaman sea.

India has in recent weeks provided two million doses of Covid-19 vaccines shots to Bangladesh and could use that goodwill to press Dhaka to accept the refugees.

Modi is visiting Dhaka as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence later this month.















Most Popular

Lokesh Kanagaraj thanks Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi as Master clocks 50 days

Pakistan's Imran Khan to seek vote of confidence after election setback

Nadiyon Paar song from Roohi: Janhvi Kapoor sets the screens on fire with her dance moves

From Taapsee Pannu's Haseen Dillruba to Madhuri Dixit's Finding Anamika, Netflix announces its line-up for 2021

ACKNOWLDGE NHS ‘STRUCTURAL RACISM’



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×