Haathi Mere Saathi: Rana Daggubati and Pulkit Samrat are damn good in the trailer

By Murtuza Iqbal







Rana Daggubati starrer Haathi Mere Saathi was slated to release last year, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed and now, the movie will be hitting the big screens on 26th March 2021.

Haathi Mere Saathi is a trilingual film and will be released in Tamil and Telugu as well. In Tamil, the movie has been titled Kaadan and in Telugu, it’s titled Aranya.

Apart from Rana, the movie also stars Pulkit Samrat (Hindi), Vishnu Vishal (Tamil and Telugu), Zoya Hussain, and Shriya Pilgaonkar. Yesterday, the trailer of Kaadan and Aranya was released, and today, the makers have unveiled the trailer of the Hindi version, Haathi Mere Saathi.







Pulkit took to Twitter to share the trailer with everyone. He posted, “A thrilling battle has just begun – between man’s greed & epic forces of nature! Which team are you on? Haathi Mere Saathi (Hindi), 2021’s first trilingual film TRAILER: https://bit.ly/3bjiRCh IN THEATRES 26th March! #SaveTheElephants #HaathiMereSaathi #PrabuSolomon.”

Well, the trailer is interesting and showcases that how animals suffer due to the jungle area being converted into residential and commercial properties. Haathi Mere Saathi is about saving elephants, and Rana and Pulkit, both the actors are damn good in the trailer. Even Vishnu Vishal is fantastic in the trailer of Kaadan and Aranya.







Haathi Mere Saathi is produced by Eros International and is directed by Prabhu Solomon.





