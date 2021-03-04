Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur to kick-off the first schedule of their next in April

By: Mohnish Singh







Dulquer Salmaan, who is one of the most sought-after actors in Malayalam cinema, is gearing up to kick-start the first shooting schedule of his next film in April. Joining him on the lead cast will be critically acclaimed actress Mrunal Thakur.

The untitled film, which was announced on Salmaan’s birthday last year, is a romantic period drama. The actor, reportedly, plays the character of a Lieutenant in the movie. Pre-production work on it is already going on in full swing and the team is set to begin production in April.

Sharing some more details, a source in the know tells a publication, “Dulquer and Mrunal will shoot for this film in Hyderabad, Kashmir and a few other locations that are still being finalised. Meanwhile, the actors have started prepping for the film. While Dulquer is gearing up to play Lieutenant Ram, Mrunal is taking Telugu lessons. They will also be meeting for the reading sessions closer to the shooting date.”







Hanu Raghavapudi, who last helmed Padi Padi Leche Manasu (2018) starring Sharwanand and Sai Pallavi, will direct the upcoming film. Vishal Chandrashekhar has been roped in to score music. Swapna Cinema is bankrolling the project, while Vyjayanthi Movies will present it.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan is waiting for the release of his much-awaited Malayalam crime-thriller Kurup and Tamil romantic-comedy Hey Sinamika. Apart from playing the male lead, Salmaan is also the producer of Kurup.

Mrunal Thakur, on the other hand, will next be seen in Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan. The film will premiere on Netflix. Her next release will be Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. The sports-drama is the official remake of a superhit Telugu film of the same name.







The actress also stars opposite Farhan Akhtar in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s much-anticipated film Toofan. She has also been roped in for a pivotal role in RSVP Movies’ war-drama Pippa with Ishaan Khattar and Priyanshu Painyuli.





