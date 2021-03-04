Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse from the sets, says ‘it’s a blessing to be on this journey’ - EasternEye
Trending Now

Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt shares a glimpse from the sets, says ‘it’s a blessing to be on this journey’


Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Alia Bhatt (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra has been in the making for the past many years. The movie was slated to release in 2019, later it was postponed to summer 2020, and finally, makers decided to release it in December 2020.

However, due to the pandemic, the shoot got delayed and the film was postponed once again. The makers have not yet announced the new release date of the movie, but today, Alia took to Instagram to share a glimpse from the sets of the film.

She posted a picture of herself with Ranbir and director Ayan Mukerji, and captioned it as, “it’s a blessing to be on this journey.. & these magical boys just make everything 🔥🔥🔥♥️♥️♥️ P.S – this is jussssttt the beginning 💫💫💫”



 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)



Brahmastra also stars South star Nagarjuna and Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in the film. The movie features Mouni Roy and Gurfateh Pirzada in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Karan Johar and Fox Star Studios. There were reports that it might get a direct-to-digital release, however, it was said that Karan is not keen on releasing the film on an OTT platform. Now, let’s hope that soon the release date of Brahmastra is announced.

We are sure fans of Ranbir and Alia are excited to watch the real-life couple on the big screen together.















Most Popular

Exclusive: “I am amazed at the mediocrity of Indian television shows,” says actor Tarun Khanna

Elli AvrRam on working with Aamir Khan: I feel extremely blessed that I got this opportunity

Sonakshi Sinha: I am a workaholic, I love working

ZEE5 drops the trailer of Qubool Hai 2.0

Sunak extends Covid rescue plan but moves to bring in more tax



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×