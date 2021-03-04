Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy

By Murtuza Iqbal







Shreya Ghoshal tied the knot with Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in 2015, and the couple is now expecting their first child.

The singer took to social media to make an announcement about the arrival of the new family member. She posted a picture with the baby bump and captioned it as, “Baby #Shreyaditya is on its way! @shiladitya and me are thrilled to share this news with you all. Need all your love and blessings as we prepare ourselves for this new chapter in our lives.”





Well, we are sure fans of Shreya would be super happy about this good news.







A few weeks ago, Shreya’s single Angana Morey was released and while talking us about the track, the singer had stated, “The whole idea happened (about the song) when everyone was very bored during the lockdown. I was listening to a lot of music at that time because I was on a break, I was not working and I had time. So, somewhere I was feeling I need to do a song that makes me feel happy and makes me feel connected to my classical music roots. Also, I wanted to do this piece of classical music because usually, people feel that it’s classical music so it will be difficult for us to understand. But that’s not the case and I wanted to prove it in a way by keeping it a very groovy, peppy, and modern kind of approach in the sound. So, that’s how Angana Morey was born.”





