Sonakshi Sinha: I am a workaholic, I love working

Sonakshi Sinha (Photo credit: MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh



Last seen in Dabangg 3 (2019), Sonakshi Sinha is one of the busiest actresses working in Bollywood. Ever since making her silver screen debut with Salman Khan-starrer cop-drama Dabangg (2010), she has been headlining at least two films every year.

After working non-stop for more than a decade and delivering a slew of blockbusters, the Lootera (2013) actress has decided to slow down and spend more time to keep herself happy.

Talking about the same, she tells an Indian publication, “It was a very conscious decision. I realised, at some point, I was burning out. I had literally no time for myself. I started putting on weight because I could not find time to work out, and was just working and working. That’s why you have to keep yourself happy and spend more time on yourself, the better you are able to do that at work as well.”



The actress, however, is quick to add that she also enjoyed the phase when she was working non-stop. “I am a workaholic, I love working. When I was doing that too, I was enjoying it. But I realised that I was getting tired and cranky. I was not able to find time to do painting, gym, and these things are very important for your personal growth. That’s when I thought you should do one thing at a time – enjoy work, personal life as well. I have been happier since!” she signs off.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha will next be seen in T-Series Films’ war-drama Bhuj: The Pride of India. The big-ticket film also stars Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. It is scheduled to premiere on the leading streaming media platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Buzz has it that the actress has been approached to topline filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ambitious streaming show Heera Mandi. However, there has been no official word to confirm the same.



