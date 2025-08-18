Skip to content
Bitcoin breaks through $124,000 to hit a record high. RDG Mining launches the highest-hashrate BTC and XRP cloud mining contracts.

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 18, 2025
As Bitcoin's price breaks through $124,000, a quiet migration trend is spreading among users of major exchanges worldwide—more and more investors are shifting their exchange assets to the RDG Mining cloud mining platform in search of stable daily returns.

"The current rise in BTC reflects investor confidence in the cryptocurrency market. RDG Mining is committed to making cloud mining accessible to everyone at home," said an RDGMining spokesperson. "Users can profit without having to purchase and maintain expensive equipment."

Founded in London in January 2019, RDG Mining is a leading global, legally registered cryptocurrency cloud mining platform. We have invested in and built over 100 large-scale mining farms and data centers in Canada, Kazakhstan, the United States, Russia, and other locations, serving over 7.5 million users in 175 countries and regions.

How to Join RDG Mining

Registration: New users receive a $10 bonus upon registration.

Choose a Contract: After successfully registering, the next step is to select a mining contract that suits your goals and budget. RDGMining offers a variety of contracts to suit different needs, making it easy for both beginners and experienced miners to get started.

Supports a variety of popular cryptocurrencies: Users can settle with a variety of popular currencies, including USDT-TRC20, BTC, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, USDT-ERC20, BCH, DOGE, SOL (Solana), XRP, and more.

Diversified Profits

Once you select and activate your mining contract, all you have to do is sit back and wait. RDGMining's advanced technology ensures your mining operations run efficiently, maximizing your potential profits.

For example:

  • $10 Mining Contract - 1-day term - Profit $0.60;
  • $100 Mining Contract - 2-day term - Profit $7;
  • $500 Mining Contract - 5-day term - Profit $31.25;
  • $1,000 Mining Contract - 10-day term - Profit $130;
  • $5,000 Mining Contract - 30-day term - Profit $2,250.

Click here to explore more mining contracts.

RDG Mining has launched its Affiliate Program.

① Refer friends and earn up to $20,000 in monthly rewards, boosting your income.

② For every friend you successfully invite to register and complete their first mining order, you'll receive a 3% bonus on their contract value.

For example, if a friend you refer successfully purchases a $10,000 contract, you'll receive a $300 bonus. After inviting a certain number of active referrals, you'll receive a one-time fixed bonus of up to $50,000. No matter how many people you refer, your earning potential is limitless!


RDG Mining Advantages

Strong Security

Security is RDG Mining's top priority. We prioritize the security of user assets and information, using multiple encryption technologies to protect data and a dedicated team of professionals monitoring the system 24/7 to combat cyber threats.

Withdrawals Anytime, Flexibly and Conveniently

One of our biggest advantages is instant withdrawals. Once you receive your earnings, you can withdraw or reinvest them as you wish—quickly and conveniently.

Multi-Currency Exchange

All earnings are settled in USDT. Want XRP, Solana, or BTC? Switch freely. Combine your digital assets to your heart's content—you're in complete control.

Beginner-Friendly and Easy to Use

No mining machines or complicated setup required. RDG Mining's automated cloud mining system handles everything for you. Simply sign up and follow the simple guide to get started. New users can easily enjoy passive income.

Transparent and Fully Traceable Income

See exactly how much you're earning each day. All account activity and earnings details are clearly visible on the dashboard, with no hidden fees.

Future Outlook

With the strengthening cryptocurrency market and continued inflow of institutional capital, RDG Mining offers investors a convenient, low-barrier-to-entry way to participate in cryptocurrency mining and accumulate digital assets in a responsible and sustainable manner.

Full details and how to participate: https://pyfmjc.com

