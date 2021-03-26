Trending Now

Bhushan Kumar reveals Aamir Khan starrer Mogul will tentatively start rolling in 2022


Aamir Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Aamir Khan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Murtuza Iqbal



A few years ago, Gulshan Kumar’s biopic Mogul was announced with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Later, Aamir Khan was roped in for the film, and the actor was all set to co-produce it with Bhushan Kumar. However, then there has been no update on the biopic.

Now, recently, while talking to Bollywood Hungama, Bhushan Kumar revealed that the biopic will tentatively start rolling in 2022. He told the portal, “Tentatively we will start the film in 2022. I cannot give you an exact date right now, but in 2022 the film should go on floors. It should be a 2023 release or end of 2022.”

Bhushan Kumar is not just producing the biopic, but he is also involved in the writing process. While talking about it, he said, “It is a very good experience. Especially in Mogul, because it is my father’s biopic. Writing of the film was completed quite some time back because we were going to start the film by this time. But because of the lockdown, the film was delayed by a year. I have to be involved in the writing because writing is the crux of it.”



“Today, we are making so many films and writing is the most important thing and then comes the direction and everything else. Yes, I enjoy the process but because of the time constraints, I am not being able to be involved in all the things. But obviously, in big and important films I totally get involved in script sessions also,” the filmmaker added.

Meanwhile, currently, Aamir has self-quarantined himself after he tested positive for Covid-19. The actor has Laal Singh Chaddha in his kitty which will hit the big screens on Christmas this year.















Most Popular

India series defeat would not change England: Stokes

Why the right to protest is vital in a democracy

The government is being callous in taking nurses for granted

Workers win in equal pay dispute as UK Supreme Court dismisses Asda appeal

Bunty Aur Babli 2 gets postponed, won’t release on 23rd April



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×