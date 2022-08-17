Betting on politics: everything you didn’t know

By: Admin Super

When most people think about betting, they think about sports. This is, after all, the field where most bets are placed with millions of punters around the world betting on various outcomes of different sporting contests every day. Indeed, from the IPL to the Premier League, there is no end to the interest that the world has when it comes to what goes on in the sporting world.

Diverse Betting Markets

With this in mind, it’s safe to say that betting on politics is still a relative unknown with the world’s gaze fixed on sports. However, the betting markets in politics can be as extensive and, in some cases, every bit as intriguing. For example, consider the race to become the United Kingdom’s next Prime Minister: Rishi Sunak is currently at a price of 13/2 to derail Liz Truss’ bid for the top office in the UK.

In addition to this, you can find entire pages that are dedicated to providing betting tips on politics which help paint a clearer picture of the likely outcomes in every seat of government from Whitehall to Capitol Hill. Indeed, political betting is very much a global phenomenon and a quick perusal of the latest markets will prove as much.

Events On The Cards

For instance, you can bet on the outcome of the next ruling party in Ireland with Sinn Fein tipped to win the general election at odds of 1/3. Those odds may come as a surprise to most people with Sinn Fein seemingly a forgotten force in Irish politics but now set to become the majority government in the Emerald Isle once more.

This, in some ways, is the intriguing aspect of political betting as it often shines a light on the mood of a country that perhaps you were unaware of. The latest markets can provide clarity on a developing political situation and more of that is found when looking at which country is most likely to leave the European Union.

There’s nothing to worry about if you’re Irish and happy with your country’s participation in the bloc as the current odds of 25/1 to leave the EU to indicate that a long relationship will still be had with those on the continent. However, if you’re Italian then the political sands could well be set to shift as a price of 3/1 suggests that change could be on the horizon.

On the other side of this equation and as far as those in the UK are concerned, a price of 1/20 is offered on rejoining the EU before 2026 which again, is a sign of where Britain and Northern Ireland are political.

As initially alluded to, it’s worth saying again that if you ever wanted a crash course on the state of global affairs then the recent political markets are a good place to start with the latest odds offering a concise summary of which way the wind is blowing.

All in all, you now probably have a better understanding of how much variety there is when it comes to political betting with the markets offering odds on almost every eventuality, from the likely to the more remote.