Baftas 2026: Wunmi Mosaku reflects on identity and heritage after supporting actress win for 'Sinners'

Wunmi Mosaku said she rediscovered parts of herself she had “tried to dim as an immigrant trying to fit in”

Baftas 2026: Wunmi Mosaku reflects on identity and heritage after supporting actress win for 'Sinners'

First Black British winner in the category at the film Baftas

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 23, 2026
  • Wunmi Mosaku wins best supporting actress for Sinners
  • First Black British winner in the category at the film Baftas
  • Actress speaks about reconnecting with heritage through the role
  • Oscar buzz continues following strong awards run

A performance rooted in personal connection

Wunmi Mosaku said she rediscovered parts of herself she had “tried to dim as an immigrant trying to fit in” after winning best supporting actress for Sinners. The 39-year-old plays Hoodoo priestess Annie in the musical horror, a role that has drawn widespread acclaim.

Describing her reaction, Mosaku said she felt “really shocked” when her name was announced, adding that the character allowed her to reconnect with her sense of heritage, spirituality and belonging.

A landmark moment for representation

Born in Nigeria and raised in Manchester, Mosaku became the first Black British performer to win the supporting actress prize at the Bafta film awards. She said it felt meaningful to see audiences — particularly Black women — respond to the film by feeling “seen, loved and valued”.

At the winners’ press conference, she spoke about the importance of having experiences represented “with integrity and creativity”, noting the strong sense of kinship she felt with viewers who connected to Annie’s journey.

Career milestones and continuing recognition

Mosaku’s Bafta film win comes nine years after she claimed the same category at the TV Baftas for Damilola, Our Loved Boy. She has also appeared in series such as Luther and Black Mirror, alongside roles in Marvel films.

Her portrayal in Sinners has also put her in contention for an Academy Award, strengthening momentum in the awards season.

Early inspiration and path to acting

Mosaku has spoken about discovering her ambition after watching the film Annie repeatedly as a child. Learning that actor Albert Finney trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art prompted her to pursue formal training herself, eventually auditioning successfully after travelling to London.

She later spent more than a decade with the Manchester Girls Choir, an experience she has described as one of her most treasured memories, helping shape the performer she would become.

