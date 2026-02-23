Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Baftas 2026: Robert Aramayo’s historic double as Jessie Buckley leads acting wins for 'Hamnet'

Jessie Buckley was confirmed best actress for playing Agnes in Hamnet

Baftas 2026: Robert Aramayo’s historic double as Jessie Buckley leads acting wins for 'Hamnet'

Robert Aramayo emerged as the standout winner

Getty Images
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 23, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights

  • Robert Aramayo wins best actor and rising star in historic double
  • Jessie Buckley named best actress for Hamnet

  • One Battle After Another leads the night with six awards
  • Strong results for Sinners and design sweep for Frankenstein

Acting prizes dominate the narrative

Robert Aramayo emerged as the standout winner, taking best actor for his portrayal of Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson in I Swear. The emotional British star said he “could not believe” the moment as he accepted the award, having earlier been named rising star — the first performer to win both in the same year. He triumphed over contenders including Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothée Chalamet.

Jessie Buckley was confirmed best actress for playing Agnes in Hamnet. Calling the win “nuts”, she dedicated the prize to women who shaped her career. The victory marks the first time an Irish performer has won the category.

Calling the win “nuts”, she dedicated the prize to women who shaped her career.Getty Images

Best film and major winners

Dark comedy thriller One Battle After Another, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, dominated with six awards including best film and best director. Sean Penn collected best supporting actor, while the film also won editing, cinematography and adapted screenplay.

Horror success Sinners secured three prizes, including best supporting actress for Wunmi Mosaku, alongside original screenplay for Ryan Coogler and original score.

Craft and category highlights

Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, starring Jacob Elordi, swept design categories with production design, costume, and hair and make-up.

Norwegian drama Sentimental Value won best film not in the English language. Documentary honours went to Mr Nobody Against Putin, while Indian title Boong took children’s and family film. Animated sequel Zootropolis 2 won best animated feature.

Royal presence and ceremony moments

Prince William attended as Bafta president, while Catherine Princess of Wales said watching Hamnet left her with “very puffy eyes”.

With One Battle After Another, I Swear and Sinners all posting multiple wins, the ceremony offered a clear snapshot of the awards race ahead of the Oscars in March.

jessie buckleyrobert aramayobafta 2026

Related News

Nick Ahad
Entertainment

Nick Ahad says his play will inject curiosity into ‘toxic’ debate over refugee crisis

Asian writer
Entertainment

Karim Khan: 'Sweetmeats' explores inti­macy and romance in later life

Shabaz Ali​
Entertainment

Just do it, don't wait: Shabaz Ali tells aspiring Asian comedians

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay
Entertainment

I gave up cinema for my fans, says actor Vijay

More For You

© Copyright 2026 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us