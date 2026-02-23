Baftas 2026: Alia Bhatt’s Hindi greeting adds a personal flourish to presenting debut

Highlights

Alia Bhatt greets audience with “Namaskar” while presenting

Actor introduces best film not in the English language category

Social media praises the gesture as a proud cultural moment

She attends in a custom silver Gucci gown for her Bafta debut

A Hindi greeting on the Bafta stage

Alia Bhatt brought a personal touch to her first appearance at the British Academy Film Awards, opening her presentation with a Hindi greeting. Taking the stage at London’s Royal Festival Hall, she said “Namaskar” before switching to English to introduce the best film not in the English language category.

She told the audience she had simply explained in Hindi that the next award recognised cinema beyond English, adding that while films speak many languages, the “language of cinema” is universal.

Category winner and nominees

The award featured nominees including It Was Just an Accident, The Secret Agent, Sentimental Value, Sirāt and The Voice of Hind Rajab. Norwegian drama Sentimental Value ultimately took the prize.

Online response to the moment

Clips of the speech quickly circulated on social media, where viewers praised the gesture as a confident nod to her roots on an international stage. Many described the moment as memorable, applauding her decision to begin in Hindi before moving seamlessly into English.

Style and first Bafta appearance

For the ceremony, Bhatt wore a custom silver gown by Gucci, paired with a white stole. She said she wanted the look to balance glamour with elegance as she stepped onto the Bafta stage for the first time.