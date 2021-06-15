Website Logo
  • Tuesday, June 15, 2021
Trending Now:  
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 377,031
Total Cases 29,570,881
Today's Fatalities 2,726
Today's Cases 60,471
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 377,031
Total Cases 29,570,881
Today's Fatalities 2,726
Today's Cases 60,471

News

Australia releases asylum-seeking Tamil family from island detention

Protesters holding placards outside the Federal Court on September 19, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia, in support of an asylum-seeking Tamil family (Photo by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

By: ChandrashekarBhat

AUSTRALIA’S conservative government bowed to public pressure and announced the release of an asylum-seeking Tamil family from island detention on Tuesday (15), after its youngest member fell ill.

The Murugappan family of four has been held at the remote Christmas Island immigration detention centre since August 2019, as it fights deportation to Sri Lanka.

The family’s neighbours in the small, rural Queensland town of Biloela have been waging a vocal campaign for them to remain in Australia, giving their case national prominence.

Amid growing support for their case, Priya and Nades Murugappan along with their Australian-born daughters Kopika and Tharunicaa will now be allowed to live temporarily in Perth, Western Australia.

It comes after four-year-old Tharunicaa was airlifted to a hospital in Perth last week to receive treatment for a blood infection.

Immigration minister Alex Hawke announced Monday (14) that the family would stay in Perth while it exhausts its legal options, as the government faced a backlash within its own political ranks over its handling of the case.

“In making this determination, I am balancing the government’s ongoing commitment to strong border protection policies with appropriate compassion in circumstances involving children in detention,” he said in a statement.

Australia’s hardline immigration stance prohibits anyone who arrives by boat – as the Murugappans did separately in 2012 and 2013 – from staying in the country permanently, and the couple has not been accepted as refugees.

Their lawyer, Carina Ford, said the family was “relieved” at being reunited and leaving detention after more than three years, both on Christmas Island and in Melbourne.

The ‘Home to Bilo’ campaign welcomed Monday’s decision, saying it was “the first important step in getting them home” to the Biloela community.

Hawke said he had not yet decided whether to grant an exemption allowing the family to apply for alternative visas.

An online petition urging the government not to deport the family to Sri Lanka, where the daughters have never visited, has gathered more than 500,000 signatures.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Muhammad remains top baby boy names in UK; Lily tops for girls
UK
I was just a dumb kid who made one mistake, says Shamima Begum
INDIA
Modi, Amit Shah have run out of agenda, Aam Aadmi Party Gujarat’s best choice now,…
News
India, China and Pakistan ‘probably expanding their nuclear arsenals’
UK
Two schoolchildren suspended over desecration of Quran in Preston school
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka arrests MV X-Press Pearl captain over marine pollution
UK
‘BAME Britons continue to face inequalities in NHS’
News
Canadian man accused of murdering Muslim family members faces terror charges
News
Muslim man hid Hindu girlfriend in his bedroom for ten years in India
INDIA
Indian Army remembers Galwan martyrs: ‘Bravehearts’ valour will be eternally etched in memory…
UK
‘Institutional abuse’ of BAME communities lead to mistrust of authorities and vaccines in…
UK
Two doses of Covid-19 shots prevent hospitalisation from Delta variant, says Public Health…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Famous dialogues from the actor’s movies
Haseen Dillruba Trailer Review | Taapsee Pannu | Vikrant Massey…
Top 5 performances of Shilpa Shetty

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Confirmed: Akshay Kumar’s Bell Bottom set for theatrical debut on…
Documentary on Salim-Javed titled Angry Young Men; Salman Khan, Farhan…
Muhammad remains top baby boy names in UK; Lily tops…
I was just a dumb kid who made one mistake,…
Modi, Amit Shah have run out of agenda, Aam Aadmi…
India, China and Pakistan ‘probably expanding their nuclear arsenals’