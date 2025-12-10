Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Watchdog says over half of 2023 asylum cases still unresolved

The watchdog analysed a sample of 5,000 asylum claims made in January 2023. Since then, 35 per cent (1,619) of applicants were given protection such as refugee status, and 9 per cent (452) were removed

Epping protests
The protests outside the Bell Hotel in Epping triggered a series of demonstrations across the country during heightened tensions over immigration.
Getty Images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek Mishra Dec 10, 2025
Vivek Mishra
Vivek Mishra works as an Assistant Editor with Eastern Eye and has over 13 years of experience in journalism. His areas of interest include politics, international affairs, current events, and sports. With a background in newsroom operations and editorial planning, he has reported and edited stories on major national and global developments.
See Full Bio
Follow:

THE NATIONAL Audit Office (NAO) has said the UK's asylum system is affected by inefficiencies, “wasted public funds” and a series of “short-term, reactive” government policies that have shifted problems elsewhere.

The watchdog analysed a sample of 5,000 asylum claims made in January 2023. Since then, 35 per cent (1,619) of applicants were given protection such as refugee status, and 9 per cent (452) were removed. But 56 per cent (2,812) still had no final outcome, BBC reported.

The Home Office said the findings supported “the case for fundamental reform of the asylum system”.

Most unresolved cases (2,021 of the 2,812) remained without an appeal. NAO chief analyst Ruth Kelly said: “They've had their claim refused, but they're staying in the system with their case unresolved, and that's because of the difficulties in removal.”

A shortage of accommodation has left many people in hotels, with 2024-25 costs at £2.7bn, BBC reported.

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon said the findings show “an asylum system that is simply not functioning”.

The report said governments responding to small boat crossings since 2018 had introduced “reactive” interventions that resolved issues in one area but created pressures in others. Clearing the legacy backlog in 2023 increased pressure on appeals.

Kelly said a shortage of specialist judges is a key issue. The NAO said delays weaken confidence in the system and highlighted the lack of a unified case identifier. It said a flexible, resilient system was needed.

A Home Office spokesperson said recent reforms will “restore order and control” and increase removals.

asylum system home office nao report small boat crossings uk immigration

Related News

Former children’s commissioner to lead child sexual abuse inquiry
News

Former children’s commissioner to lead child sexual abuse inquiry

Covid fraud
News

UK lost nearly £11bn to Covid fraud, report finds

Martin Parr
News

Martin Parr, who captured Britain’s class divides and British Asian life, dies at 73

Gandhi statue
News

Early Gandhi statue model to go under hammer in UK

More For You

Hina Mir

Hina Mir, a councillor and a qualified solicitor, hired 22-year-old Himanshi Gongley for £1,200 in cash a month despite the latter having no legal work rights in the UK. (Photo credit: Labour Party)

Hounslow councillor fined £40,000 for employing Indian student illegally


A Labour politician from west London has been fined £40,000 after she lost an appeal against an immigration law breach for hiring an Indian student as a nanny illegally.

Hina Mir, a councillor and a qualified solicitor, hired 22-year-old Himanshi Gongley for £1,200 in cash a month despite the latter having no legal work rights in the UK, according to a court report in the Daily Telegraph.

Keep Reading Show less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us