Watchdog says over half of 2023 asylum cases still unresolved

THE NATIONAL Audit Office (NAO) has said the UK's asylum system is affected by inefficiencies, “wasted public funds” and a series of “short-term, reactive” government policies that have shifted problems elsewhere.

The watchdog analysed a sample of 5,000 asylum claims made in January 2023. Since then, 35 per cent (1,619) of applicants were given protection such as refugee status, and 9 per cent (452) were removed. But 56 per cent (2,812) still had no final outcome, BBC reported.

The Home Office said the findings supported “the case for fundamental reform of the asylum system”.

Most unresolved cases (2,021 of the 2,812) remained without an appeal. NAO chief analyst Ruth Kelly said: “They've had their claim refused, but they're staying in the system with their case unresolved, and that's because of the difficulties in removal.”

A shortage of accommodation has left many people in hotels, with 2024-25 costs at £2.7bn, BBC reported.

Refugee Council chief executive Enver Solomon said the findings show “an asylum system that is simply not functioning”.

The report said governments responding to small boat crossings since 2018 had introduced “reactive” interventions that resolved issues in one area but created pressures in others. Clearing the legacy backlog in 2023 increased pressure on appeals.

Kelly said a shortage of specialist judges is a key issue. The NAO said delays weaken confidence in the system and highlighted the lack of a unified case identifier. It said a flexible, resilient system was needed.

A Home Office spokesperson said recent reforms will “restore order and control” and increase removals.