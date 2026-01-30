Asian man among three jailed for firearms and drugs plot

AN ASIAN drug dealer has been jailed for 20 years by a court in north-west England for plotting firearms and drugs offences.

Naginder Gill, 47, used the handle ‘indianoceon' on the encrypted communications platform EncroChat. He was involved in a plot with Carl Ian Jones, 59, and Harly Wise, 29.

Jones was handed a 30-year sentence. Wise was jailed for 25 years. The sentences were passed at Bolton Crown Court on Thursday (29).

The National Crime Agency (NCA) discovered that Jones, Wise and Gill had been in discussions to trade military-grade weapons using EncroChat.

"These men are extremely dangerous offenders, and the streets are safer now that they're in prison," said Jon Hughes, branch commander at NCA.

"We've seen in recent years that entirely innocent victims can be tragically caught in the crossfire of feuding organised crime groups. Drugs and firearms crimes are often interconnected. The NCA will continue to work with partners at home and abroad to protect the public from these threats," he said.

The NCA-led Operation Venetic led to EncroChat being taken down in 2020. Evidence revealed details around dangerous offenders using the encrypted route.

The court heard how Jones tried to broker a deal with other offenders over an AR15 assault rifle with 50 7.62mm bullets. He also asked a contact to store some guns he had hidden in a property he owned in Mallorca because his girlfriend was "going mad".

He and Wise also discussed trading firearms, including AK47s and a Uzi submachine gun.

In May 2020, Wise brokered the sale of two 9mm handguns and 50 bullets to an EncroChat contact. They agreed on an exchange near Eltham, south London. Two other men were later sentenced to 12 years and six years in relation to this.

NCA said its investigators examined thousands of lines of data for both Jones and Wise relating to the daily movement of Class A and B drugs. Both men operated as facilitators, moving drugs to contacts for more money than they paid for them.

Jones, from Greater Manchester, used the EncroChat handle 'stalehead'. He was convicted at trial of drugs and firearms charges.

Wise, from London, admitted conspiracy to supply cocaine, cannabis, methylamphetamine and conspiracy to transfer prohibited weapons. Gill, from West Midlands, admitted conspiring to supply drugs.

Wise , who used the EncroChat handles 'bluffcheatah' and 'hungrykiller', also admitted conspiring to kidnap.

