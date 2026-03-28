Arvid Lindblad stuns Verstappen in Japan Grand Prix

BRITAIN's Arvid Lindblad knocked four-time world champion Max Verstappen out of qualifying for the Japanese Grand Prix on Saturday (28), claiming the final spot in the top-ten shootout and condemning the Red Bull driver to 11th place on the grid at Suzuka.

The 18-year-old Racing Bulls driver, the only rookie on the 2026 Formula One grid, outpaced Verstappen in Q2 to secure tenth place.

The result underlined both Lindblad's rapid progress in his debut season and the mounting problems at Red Bull, where Verstappen has struggled all weekend with a car he described as "completely undriveable".

The Dutchman, who has won in Japan in each of the past four years and took pole here last season, was left to rue another difficult qualifying.

"The car never turns mid-corner, but at the same time this weekend, it's just oversteering a lot on entry," he said. "It's really difficult, unpredictable."

While Lindblad secured his place in Q3 despite missing a significant amount of running in second practice, Verstappen failed to make the cut in the senior team's machine. "We have problems that I cannot explain in detail here," Verstappen added.

For Lindblad, it was the latest chapter in a rise through the sport that has been swift by any standard. Born on August 8, 2007, in Virginia Water, Surrey, to a Swedish father and a British Indian mother, he began competitive karting aged five and was signed by the Red Bull junior programme at 13.

He spent just one year in each junior category, Italian F4, Formula 3 and Formula 2, before stepping up to Formula One, becoming the fourth-youngest driver in the sport's history.

He is only the third driver of Indian heritage to compete in Formula One, following Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok.

At the opening race in Australia, he qualified in the top 10 and finished eighth, briefly moving up to third at the start after battling the likes of Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and Verstappen himself.

Racing Bulls chief executive Peter Bayer said afterwards he was "very impressed" with Lindblad's composure, adding: "The engineers love him. He's very focused. He's a hard worker. He's sitting down learning the whole engine stuff, the switches, the modes. Very, very impressive."

His team principal Alan Permane has pointed to his intelligence as a key asset. "His feedback is very good," Permane said. "He's intelligent, you can tell that when you talk to him. He'll learn quickly, I'm sure."

Before the season began, Lindblad acknowledged he was not entirely certain he was "entirely ready" for Formula One, but said he was accustomed to being tested early.

"I've come through the ranks pretty quickly. I've just been in each category one year, so every year I'm used to being thrown in the deep end. But on the other hand, I haven't done Formula 1 yet so I don't know what's coming," he said.

On Saturday in Japan, Pole position went to Kimi Antonelli, with Mercedes team-mate George Russell second. Lindblad starts Sunday's (29) race from tenth, one place ahead of Verstappen.