Are You Newly Self-Employed? Here Are Five Steps You Need To Take

Becoming a self-employed worker or a freelancer is a very exciting step. You are setting out on your own career path, and you are in total control of your work. However, there are several key elements that you need to be aware of.

Know Your Market

Research as much as you can about your industry before you jump in. Look at your competition and look at how they conduct their business. Remember that the freelance market is growing rapidly right now. Identify the niches that you can exploit, and the kind of language that works well. Spend time on job boards to understand what types of work are in high demand.

Understand Your Financial Opportunities

Check your commitments in terms of taxes and other payments as a freelancer or self-employed worker. Look for what you can write off as a business expense for the end of the year. Understand that you will not have the kind of paperwork that some loan providers require for large expenses. Find out if bank statement mortgages could work for you if you are applying for a home loan. Look at self-employed insurance to protect your earnings in case of illness or injury.

Create A Schedule

Draw up a routine for your workdays. Remember that burnout and work-related mental health issues are on the rise. Start and finish at the same time every day. Stop checking your work cell phone and emails when you have signed off. Take a lunchbreak and get some outside time at the start and end of every day. Keep your weekends for yourself.

Work On Your Web Presence

Create an online portfolio of your work to date. Include a variety of projects to demonstrate your range but do not overwhelm people with information. Make a website that is easy to navigate and clearly explains your expertise and skills. Look at the latest Google updates to understand how to give your site a boost in the search rankings. Create professional social media accounts to promote your work. Use social media to network with other freelancers in your industry and share news.

Keep Hustling

Look for what makes you stand out and keep working on your professional brand. Chase up emails and messages that have not been answered. Be bold and pitch for work with people you do not know. Use your contacts to ask about work opportunities and remind people that you are available to work. Get your work in on time or early. Stay within your budget if you have been given one. Give people reasons to hire you again.