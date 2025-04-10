Anjali Goswami named Defra’s new Chief Scientific Adviser

PROFESSOR Anjali Goswami has been appointed the new Chief Scientific Adviser at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
She will take over the role on July 1, 2025, succeeding Professor Gideon Henderson, who is stepping down after six years.
Goswami is currently a Research Leader in Evolutionary Biology at the Natural History Museum. She has served as President of the Linnean Society of London and was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2024.
She has held positions including Dean of Postgraduate Education at the Natural History Museum and Professor of Palaeobiology at UCL.
Her research focuses on vertebrate evolution and development, using mathematical approaches to study biodiversity.
Her awards include the Linnean Society Bicentenary Medal, Zoological Society of London Scientific Medal, Hind Rattan Award, Society of Vertebrate Paleontology Robert L Carroll Award, Palaeontological Association President’s Medal, and the Humanists UK Darwin Day Medal.
Defra Permanent Secretary Tamara Finkelstein thanked Professor Henderson for his leadership and welcomed Goswami, stating she brings “a wealth of knowledge and expertise.”
Secretary of State Steve Reed said, “I welcome Professor Goswami and look forward to working with her as this government secures Britain’s future under the Plan for Change.”
Goswami said she looked forward to joining Defra at a critical time, adding, “There is immense scientific innovation that can support Defra’s mission.”
Henderson said, “It’s been a challenging but hugely enjoyable privilege to be the Chief Scientific Adviser at Defra for the last six years.” He added, “I am pleased to hand over to Anjali who will be a great leader of Defra’s scientific community.”
