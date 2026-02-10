Allu Arjun’s team issues legal warning after podcast puts out ‘42 dos and don’ts’ before meeting the star

Skip to content
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 10, 2026
  • Allu Arjun’s team has denied claims made on a podcast about strict meeting rules
  • A statement from the actor’s representatives described the allegations as baseless
  • Legal action has been signalled against those spreading unverified claims

Allu Arjun has become the focus of an online debate after comments made on a podcast sparked questions about celebrity conduct and access. The controversy centres on claims that those meeting the actor are expected to follow an extensive list of rules — allegations his team has firmly rejected.

Following the clip’s circulation on social media, the actor’s representatives issued a statement pushing back against what they called false and misleading assertions.

Official response from Allu Arjun’s team

In their statement, the team said the claims circulating online were “completely baseless and untrue” and stressed that the Pushpa 2 star has always carried himself with dignity and professionalism.

They added that the matter was being taken seriously and confirmed that their legal team was preparing defamation proceedings against those responsible. The statement also urged the public to avoid sharing unverified information.

What sparked the backlash

The row began after a brand strategist spoke on a podcast about a professional interaction with Allu Arjun. In the clip, she described navigating a large entourage, multiple managers and what she portrayed as tightly controlled protocols surrounding meetings with the actor.

She claimed that visitors were required to follow as many as 42 dos and don’ts, allegedly including instructions such as avoiding handshakes and refraining from direct eye contact.

According to the strategist, these measures were enforced by the management team to maintain order and efficiency, particularly given the actor’s busy schedule and growing profile.

Online reaction and wider debate

The podcast segment quickly gained traction, prompting mixed reactions online. While some users questioned whether such rules were excessive, others argued that structured boundaries are common when dealing with high-profile figures operating under constant time pressure.

With Allu Arjun’s team now disputing the account and signalling legal action, the episode has reignited discussion around access, professionalism and perception in celebrity interactions — and where the line is drawn between personal conduct and management protocol.

