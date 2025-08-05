Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

ALL4 Mining Launches Free Cloud Mining Platform to Help Global Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Grow Their Wealth

ALL4 Mining Launches Free Cloud Mining Platform to Help Global Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts Grow Their Wealth
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeAug 05, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

ALL4 Mining, a cloud mining platform founded in 2019, has announced the global expansion of its mining services, aiming to make cryptocurrency investment more accessible to both new and existing investors. ALL4 Mining seeks to address long-standing barriers in the cryptocurrency space by offering a simplified way to mine that does not require technical expertise or expensive equipment.

Currently, the company serves more than 9 million users in more than 200 countries, offering mining packages starting at $15 to $300,000. ALL4 Mining allows individuals to rent computing power through its platform and start earning returns from assets such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Litecoin. All operations are managed through ALL4 Mininig's secure infrastructure, and users do not need to manage physical hardware or deal with energy costs and system maintenance issues.

“Our goal is to simplify the path to financial inclusion through easy crypto mining,” said an ALL4 Mining spokesperson. “By removing technical and financial barriers, ALL4 Mining opens the door to broader participation in the digital economy.”

Platform Highlights:

Welcome BonusFree $15 bonus for new users after registration.

Cloud-based mining – Users rent computing power hosted in secure, energy-efficient data centers.

Daily earnings – Automated payout system enables continuous returns.

Affordable entry point – Mining packages start at $15.

Secure infrastructure – The platform includes SSL encryption, DDoS protection, and isolated mining servers.

Multi-currency support – Supports Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Litecoin (LTC), among others.

Global access – Available to users in over 200 countries.

Referral program – A multi-tiered reward system for affiliate partners.

Customer support – Help is available 24/7 to answer platform queries.

Getting Started:

New users can register through the official website and access a real-time dashboard to monitor mining performance. Mining starts automatically once you choose a plan and deposit funds via supported cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT, etc.). Profits are credited daily, with flexible withdrawal methods and responsive customer service.

About ALL4 Mining

ALL4 Mining is a fast-growing digital asset mining service provider and a global leader in cloud mining services. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in London, UK. After years of development, the company currently has more than 200 mining farms around the world, members in more than 200 countries and regions, and enjoys the trust of more than 9 million users worldwide. We believe that everyone should benefit from cloud mining and become a leader in the cloud mining industry.

ALL4 Mining is committed to building a safe, compliant, transparent, clean, green, low-carbon, and environmentally friendly infrastructure power grid, providing a variety of stable and intelligent data processing service solutions for global customers. With a growing global mining network, ALL4 Mining provides institutional clients and digital asset enthusiasts with a more efficient mining experience.

Whether you are a novice or an experienced user, ALL4 Mining welcomes everyone from all over the world to participate.

For more details, please visit the official website of the platform: https://all4mining.com/ or (click to download the mobile application)


Official email of the platform: info@all4mining.com

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: Is ALL4 Mining safe? A: ALL4 Mining is a fully regulated cloud mining platform in the UK, equipped with multiple layers of encryption, cold wallet protection and real-time monitoring systems to ensure the safety of user assets. All investment plans are transparent and settled daily, eliminating the risks of hardware failure and volatile market fluctuations.

Q: Is the income stable? A: Of course it is stable. ALL4 Mining's cloud computing power dynamically optimizes computing power according to real-time market conditions and electricity costs to ensure stable daily income. Even in the case of market fluctuations, users can enjoy fixed income and minimize the risk of price drops.

Q: Do I need to buy hardware? A: No hardware is required! ALL4 Mining runs completely in the cloud. Users can easily start mining with just an Android or iOS device or computer.

Q: Which countries and regions are supported? A: ALL4 Mining serves users around the world, including users in the UK, the United States, France, the Czech Republic, Germany, Italy, Canada, Australia, Switzerland, South Korea, Japan and other parts of the world, and complies with local regulations.

Q: What cryptocurrencies are supported? A: ALL4 Mining supports a variety of mainstream cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (BTC), Dogecoin (DOGE), Ripple (XRP), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Binance Coin (BNB), etc. Users can flexibly choose currencies according to market conditions and personal preferences.

Q: Is ALL4 Mining suitable for beginners? A: Of course! ALL4 Mining provides a user-friendly interface and detailed tutorials to help new users easily get started with cryptocurrency investment. Just register with your email, select a mining machine, and start mining with one click, without any technical background.

cloud miningmining platform

Related News

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'
Football

'Sexism, transphobia and faith abuse rise in UK football'

Vikrant Massey National Award
Entertainment

6 standout performances that prove National Award winner Vikrant Massey is this generation’s finest actor

Trump shakes hands with Modi
News

Trump slaps 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods over Russian oil deals

More For You

More UK drivers choosing electric and hybrid cars as clean transport gains ground

More UK drivers choosing electric and hybrid cars as clean transport gains ground

Highlights

  • Electric and hybrid vehicle uptake surges amid rising fuel prices and emission concerns
  • Battery electric vehicle registrations up 50% year‑on‑year
  • Drivers comparing long‑term value, range and flexibility
  • Charging access is improving, but rural coverage still lags
  • UK aims to end sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2035

UK motorists embrace plug‑in vehicles as climate goals and costs rise

Across Britain, motorists are increasingly favouring electric and hybrid cars over petrol or diesel models. Boosted by environmental awareness and soaring fuel prices, demand for plug‑in vehicles is now mainstream. Recent Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) data shows battery electric vehicle (BEV) registrations climbing by more than 50% year‑on‑year, while hybrids continue solid growth. With the government set to ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2035, the automotive landscape is clearly shifting.

Manufacturers such as smart have responded with compact electric models tailored to urban use—making the transition to zero-emission transport more accessible for city drivers.

Keep ReadingShow less
BAY Miner Cloud Mining Helps Everyday Users Earn Up to $33,000 in Monthly Crypto Gains

BAY Miner Cloud Mining Helps Everyday Users Earn Up to $33,000 in Monthly Crypto Gains

In this age of increased crypto adoption and bull market momentum, BAY Miner is blazing a trail and empowering everyday people to earn as much as $33,000 in passive income monthly — all on their phones. No technical requirements, no mining rigs, and forget about electricity problems; the BAY Miner app has made BTC, ETH, and XRP mining possible for all.

Designed as a mobile-first platform, BAY Miner is revolutionizing how passive crypto income is earned. Whether you're a beginner or a seasoned investor, this is your chance to grow your digital assets daily — without lifting a finger.

Keep ReadingShow less
XRP Mining Leads to Seamless Crypto Earnings Through Advanced Mobile Cloud Technology

XRP Mining Leads to Seamless Crypto Earnings Through Advanced Mobile Cloud Technology

As the digital economy accelerates, cryptocurrencies continue to gain global recognition. Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and XRP are no longer fringe assets—they are world currencies. And still, many people do not have the accessibility to traditional cryptocurrency mining because of the costs and difficulties. That’s where XRP Mining steps in.

This next-gen platform leverages professional cloud-based data centers, offering a mobile-first experience that puts mining power in the palm of your hand. With no technical knowledge required and no need for physical hardware, users can begin mining instantly from anywhere.

Keep ReadingShow less
Apple Watch Series 4 deal

Includes health tracking, Siri, app access, GPS, and optional cellular support

Getty Images

Shoppers rush to grab Apple Watch Series 4 for just £79

Highlights:

  • Refurbished Apple Watch Series 4 available for £79, down from £399.95
  • Sold via Wowcher as a Grade B (Good Condition) product
  • Includes health tracking, Siri, app access, GPS, and optional cellular support
  • Charger not included; minor cosmetic wear expected
  • Other smartwatch deals also available on Amazon and Argos


Shoppers are hurrying to take advantage of a major online discount on a refurbished Apple Watch Series 4, now available from £79 — a sharp drop from its usual retail price of £399.95.

Offered through Wowcher, the watch is advertised in ‘good condition’, meaning it is fully functional but may show signs of minor cosmetic wear. While it doesn’t come with a charger or original packaging, the deal represents a saving of over £320, and is marked as ‘selling fast’ on the platform.

Keep ReadingShow less
PS6 leak

PS6 handheld also rumoured, with enhanced specs and modular storage

Sony

PS6 leak suggests major speed boost with £395 price tag unchanged

Highlights:

  • Leak claims PS6 may offer triple the performance of the base PS5
  • Pricing could remain at £395, same as PS5 launch
  • Leak sourced from an alleged AMD presentation to Sony
  • Backwards compatibility with PS4 and PS5 expected
  • PS6 handheld also rumoured, with enhanced specs and modular storage
  • Manufacturing may begin mid-2027, with release window between late 2027 and early 2028


Rumours surrounding Sony’s next-generation PlayStation console have gained momentum, with a new leak suggesting the PS6 may offer significantly improved performance while retaining the launch price of the PS5. The claims were made in a video by tech YouTuber Moore’s Law is Dead, who cited an internal AMD presentation allegedly shared with Sony in 2023.

While Sony has made no official comment, the leak suggests that the PS6 could offer three times the rasterisation (3D rendering) performance of the base PS5 and approximately double that of the upcoming PS5 Pro.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us