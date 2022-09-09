All or nothing: the biggest derbies in Premier League football

By: Admin Super

As Graham Potter takes over the reins from Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea, his first test will come at Craven Cottage against local rivals Fulham. While definitely a derby, it is not one of the league’s fiercest rivalries. Instead, here is a look at the top derbies in Premier League football.

Merseyside derby (Liverpool vs Everton)

Matches between Liverpool and Everton are dates to remember in each Premier League season. So far this campaign Liverpool has underwhelmed, with odds for manager Jurgen Klopp to get the sack being cut to just 12/1. By betting with Paddy Power, you can bet on this along with any other Premier League result, which was 0-0 the last time Liverpool and Everton met.

This scoreline certainly would have come low on the list of sports predictions from fans and neutrals alike, although there has been four ‘bore draws’ between the two clubs in the last four seasons. Despite this fact, the Merseyside derby remains one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of the year, thanks to the passion of the players, the atmosphere in the stadium and the overall drama of the match, even in the more tepid of affairs.

Manchester derby (Man United vs Man City)

While many United fans would point towards their historic rivalry with Liverpool as being more significant, in terms of local derbies there is none bigger than that against Man City. For years one of the most one-sided rivalries in English football thanks to United’s long-lasting dominance, the takeover of their sky-blue rivals by the Abu Dhabi United Group changed the Manchester derby forever.

For both clubs, this game provides an opportunity for bragging rights in Manchester. However, while City has dominated the league, with six league titles to their name since 2011 compared to United’s one, their dominance against United in their last ten derbies is less pronounced, with five league wins compared to United’s four. The two go head-to-head for the first time this season on the 2nd of October.

North London Derby (Arsenal vs Tottenham)

Given the size and developed nature of England’s capital, London boasts numerous top-flight teams, with seven currently participating in this season’s Premier League. With this comes a whole host of rivalries, although some are fiercer than others. The hottest derby without a doubt is Arsenal against Tottenham, better known as the North London derby.

Again, the record between the two clubs has been close in recent years, with both Arsenal and Spurs recording four victories each in their last ten league meetings, the honours even on two occasions. The derbies last season were particular turning points in Arsenal’s season. The first, a win, was a springboard with which they bounced back from a poor start to the campaign. The second, a loss, evidenced the capitulation which saw Arteta’s men lose out on Champions League football to their bitter rivals at the last moment. This factor certainly gives this season’s match an edge when they face up on the 1st of October.

North London belongs to Tottenham. @SpursOfficial cruise to a 3-0 victory over Arsenal. The teams split the season series.#TOTARS pic.twitter.com/1ckoWmA6Io — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 12, 2022

Given the long-standing nature of English football, derbies such as these are ingrained in society and are thus matches to look out for each season. With teams such as Liverpool and Man United potentially on the wane, will we see a new era of derby dominance?