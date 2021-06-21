Website Logo
  Monday, June 21, 2021
Entertainment

Akshay Kumar and Ahan Shetty to star in Sajid Nadiadwala’s next?

Akshay Kumar (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Akshay Kumar shares a great rapport with producer Sajid Nadiadwala. They have worked together in many successful films, and the upcoming film Bachchan Pandey will be their 10th film together.

Now, according to a report in the entertainment portal, Pinkvilla, the two are all set to team up for the 11th time. Reportedly, Sajid Nadiadwala will be producing a film starring Akshay and Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty.

A source close to the production house told the portal, “The entire team is rooting for this first-time combo of Akshay and Ahan. The project is in the planning stage and Sajid has come up with a story that demands for this unique star-cast. More details will be revealed in the time to come.”

Akshay has worked with Suniel in many successful films like Mohra, Hera Pheri, Dhadkan, Awara Paagal Deewana, and others. The source added, “Sajid Nadiadwala is well aware of this and one expects the same sort of magic from Akshay and Ahan too.”

Ahan is all set to make his debut with Nadiadwala’s production venture Tadap which is directed by Milan Luthria. The film, which also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role, is a remake of the Telugu film RX 100.

In March this year, the first look poster of Tadap was unveiled and the release date was announced. Interestingly, it was Akshay who had launched the poster on social media.

He had tweeted, “Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap, in cinemas on 24th September. #AhanShetty @TaraSutaria @MilanLuthria @WardaNadiadwala @NGEMovies @foxstarhindi.”

Tadap is slated to release on 24th September 2021.

