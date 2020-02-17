Aishwarya Rai Bachchan plays antagonist in Ponniyin Selvan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan can breathe life into any character which she portrays on screen. She is able to essay sharp and shrewd antagonists just as convincingly as highly righteous characters. The actress, who has played villainous characters in a couple of movies before, returns to play a negative character again.

As we all know, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reteaming with celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam after a long gap. The duo is currently working on a fictional period drama called Ponniyin Selvan, which is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s classic novel of the same name. According to reports, Bachchan will be seen essaying the role of an antagonist in the silver screen adaptation of the book.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on May 20, 2019 at 7:14pm PDT

A source in the know informs a publication that the actress has majority of her scenes with popular South Indian actor Vikram, with whom she has previously worked on Raavan (2010). “Most of her portions are with Vikram, who plays the role of prince Aditya Karikalan. They had worked together in Raavan. The film is being made in two parts, like the Bahubali franchise, with the first part releasing in 2021. There will be a lot of visual effects,” informs the source.

Apart from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan boasts the presence of several established actors on its ensemble cast, including Jayam Ravi, Amala Paul, Karthi, Trisha and Mohan Babu. Rumour has it that megastar Amitabh Bachchan also plays an important role in the movie. However, the makers have not announced his name officially.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on Oct 9, 2019 at 10:41pm PDT

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her silver screen debut with a Mani Ratnam directorial. Ponniyin Selvan will mark her fourth collaboration with the acclaimed filmmaker after Iruvar (1997), Guru (2007) and Raavan. The actress will be toplining a Tamil movie after a long gap of a decade. In Bollywood, she was last seen in Om Prakash Mehra’s Fanney Khan (2018).