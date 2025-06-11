Skip to content
Ahmadis stopped from offering Eid prayers in Pakistan

In Punjab, police arrested two Ahmadis and booked three others for trying to perform the ritual animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha.

Eid-prayer-Getty

Muslims pray during Eid al-Adha at an open-air Eidgah in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on June 7, 2025. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJun 11, 2025
RELIGIOUS extremists in Pakistan stopped members of the Ahmadi community from offering Eid prayers in at least seven cities, the Jamaat-e-Ahmadiyya Pakistan (JAP) said on Tuesday.

In Punjab, police arrested two Ahmadis and booked three others for trying to perform the ritual animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha. According to JAP, members of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) also forced two Ahmadis to renounce their faith.

In recent months, groups led by the TLP have been stopping Ahmadis from offering Friday prayers at their worship places. Ahead of Eid, police summoned several Ahmadis and made them sign written statements agreeing not to offer Eid prayers or perform sacrifices according to their beliefs.

The JAP said Eid prayers were blocked in Khushab, Mirpur Khas, Lodhran, Bhakkar, Rajanpur, Umerkot, Larkana and Karachi. It claimed religious extremists, with support from local administrations, prevented Ahmadis from praying even inside their own worship places.

In Lahore, TLP activists surrounded the community’s oldest worship place in Ghari Shahu on Eid day and demanded police action. The police responded by sealing the site.

In Nazimabad, Karachi, the JAP said that two members, Irfan-ul-Haq and his son, were taken to a police station along with their sacrificial animal by TLP activists. "Fearing for their safety, they recited the Islamic declaration of faith. The TLP activists celebrated by garlanding them and claiming their conversion to Islam," it said.

Punjab police confirmed that two Ahmadis were arrested and three others booked under Section 298-C of the Pakistan Penal Code for attempting to perform Islamic rituals. They said Ahmadis are not allowed to observe such rituals under the law.

The JAP called this treatment discriminatory, unconstitutional and illegal. "Under Article 20 of Pakistan's Constitution, every citizen is guaranteed freedom of religion. However, Ahmadis are routinely denied this right along with other fundamental rights," it said.

The group said such incidents indicate a wider pattern of discrimination against the Ahmadi community. It added that forced conversions are a serious human rights violation and raise questions about religious freedom in Pakistan.

The JAP said the community remains highly vulnerable to attacks by extremist groups like the TLP, which it claimed operate with impunity.

In early May, a senior Ahmadi doctor was allegedly shot dead in Punjab. On May 15, around 100 graves belonging to Ahmadis were desecrated in the same province.

Though Ahmadis consider themselves Muslims, Pakistan’s parliament declared them non-Muslims in 1974. A 1984 ordinance later prohibited them from calling themselves Muslims or practising aspects of Islam. This includes building minarets or domes on mosques, or publicly displaying Quranic verses.

However, the Lahore High Court has ruled that places of worship built before the 1984 ordinance are legal and should not be altered or demolished.

(With inputs from agencies)

ahmadisdiscriminationeid prayersforced conversionshuman rightsjamaat-e-ahmadiyyalahore high courtpakistanpunjabreligious freedomsection 298-ctehreek-e-labbaik pakistan

Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus to step down after April polls

Chief adviser to the government of Bangladesh Professor Muhammed Yunus speaks during a live interview at Chatham House on June 11, 2025 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Bangladesh's Muhammad Yunus to step down after April polls

BANGLADESH interim leader Muhammad Yunus said on Wednesday (11) that there was "no way" he wanted to continue in power after elections he has announced for April, the first since a mass uprising overthrew the government.

The South Asian nation of around 180 million people has been in political turmoil since a student-led revolt ousted then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024, ending her 15-year rule.

Modi & Trump

Donald Trump and Narendra Modi shake hands as they attend a joint press conference at the White House on February 13, 2025.

Reuters

India, US talks edge towards interim trade deal: Report

INDIAN and US negotiators reported progress after four days of closed-door meetings in New Delhi on Tuesday, focusing on market access for industrial and some agricultural goods, tariff cuts and non-tariff barriers, according to Indian government sources.

"The negotiations held with the US side were productive and helped in making progress towards crafting a mutually beneficial and balanced agreement including through achievement of early wins," one of the sources said to Reuters.

Jaishankar-Getty

Jaishankar, who is currently in Europe a month after India launched Operation Sindoor, said Pakistan was training 'thousands' of terrorists 'in the open' and 'unleashing' them on India. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

India will strike deep into Pakistan if provoked, says Jaishankar

INDIA's external affairs minister S Jaishankar has said India would strike deep into Pakistan if provoked by terrorist attacks, and warned of retribution against terrorist organisations and their leaders in response to incidents like the Pahalgam attack.

Speaking to Politico on Monday, Jaishankar, who is currently in Europe a month after India launched Operation Sindoor, said Pakistan was training “thousands” of terrorists “in the open” and “unleashing” them on India.

Mumbai-local-getty

Officials said work is also ongoing to redesign existing non-AC local trains to improve ventilation so that automatic door closing systems can be installed. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

After deaths of four commuters, railways to add automatic doors to Mumbai local trains

THE RAILWAY Ministry has decided to install automatic door closing systems in existing and new local trains on the Mumbai Suburban network, following the deaths of four commuters and injuries to nine others who fell from overcrowded trains in Thane district on Monday, officials said.

A senior official said that after the incident, the Railway Minister and Railway Board officials held a detailed meeting and tasked the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai with manufacturing non-air-conditioned local trains with automatic doors for Mumbai Suburban services.

Imran Khan

Imran Khan has been held in Adiala Jail since August 2023 in several cases. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Imran Khan may secure bail on 11 June, says party leader

FORMER prime minister Imran Khan, 72, is expected to seek bail in the Al-Qadir Trust case when the Islamabad High Court (IHC) hears petitions on 11 June to suspend the sentences handed to him and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Khan has been held in Adiala Jail since August 2023 in several cases. PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan told ARY News that “June 11 is going to be an important day for both Khan and his wife,” but he gave no further reason. The IHC had earlier adjourned the matter after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asked for more time to prepare its arguments.

