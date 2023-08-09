Website Logo
  • Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Ahead of ‘Jailer’ release, Rajinikanth leaves for Himalayas

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 10.

‘Jailer’ poster (Image source: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Ahead of the release of the film Jailer, legendary actor Rajinikanth went for a spiritual trip to the Himalayas.

Rajinikanth was spotted at Chennai Airport before leaving for his trip.

Rajinikanth revealed on various occasions that he used to visit the Himalayas often. But the superstar was unable to visit the Himalayas for the past four years due to various reasons, including the corona pandemic.

The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on August 10.

Earlier, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sun Pictures (@sunpictures)

In the video, two different avatars of Rajinikanth’s persona ‘Tiger’ Muthuvel Pandian were revealed.

In the film, Superstar portrays the father of a police officer. The film also demonstrated how a regular individual uses swords and firearms to take out evil men.

While Jackie Shroff is very briefly seen in the teaser. Jackie’s look portrays a bad character and emanates power and authority. He has a daring and dramatic appearance in the teaser that has the viewers in awe.

Interestingly, Jackie shared the screen with Rajnikanth 36 years ago in the film Uttar Dakshin.

Jailer is touted to be an action-packed entertainer and has a stellar star cast that includes Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan in prominent roles.

Not only that, the makers have roped in Malayalam actor Mohanlal for an extended cameo in the film.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

MUSIC
‘Modi is a very big influence on my life’: Grammy-award-winning musician Ricky Kej
NEWS
Amit Sadh’s ‘Ghuspaith Between Borders’ heads to Rhode Island International Film Fest
NEWS
Would rather have a hit with thumbs-down from critics: Vijay Deverakonda
Entertainment
Alia Bhatt opens up about her British citizenship
MUSIC
India is varied, has multiple cultures like a rainbow: AR Rahman
Entertainment
Anupam Kher expresses gratitude as ‘Karma’ clocks 37 years
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh confirmed as new Don for Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’
FILM
Birthday Special: 5 best films of Fahadh Faasil
Entertainment
‘There is nothing sceptical in ‘OMG 2’: Yami Gautam
Entertainment
Farhan Akhtar confirms third film in ‘Don’ franchise
Lata
‘It’s very difficult for anyone to copy Lata didi’: Asha Bhosle
Hollywood News
Emerald Fennell’s ‘Saltburn’ to open BFI London Film Festival
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW