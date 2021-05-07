Adipurush: Next shooting schedule of the Prabhas starrer to take place in Hyderabad?

By Murtuza Iqbal

Adipurush is undoubtedly one of the most awaited pan-India films. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles.

The first schedule of the film took place in Mumbai, and it was wrapped in March end. After a few weeks, the makers were all set to start the next shooting schedule in the city, but the lockdown was announced.

Now, according to a report in Mid-day, the shooting of the film will be shifted to Hyderabad. A source told the daily, “With 60 days of shoot behind them, the team has about 90 more days of work remaining. Om, with his producers, has zeroed in on a Hyderabad studio where he can shoot in adherence with safety protocols. Most portions will be shot indoors as the movie, in keeping with the director’s filmmaking style, is VFX-heavy.”

Well, the film’s spokesperson didn’t give any detail about the location, but stated, “We want to resume work at the earliest. The team is exploring a safe working environment where the shoot can be completed.”

It is said that the shooting of Adipurush will resume on 15th May.

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on Ramayana. Prabhas will be seen playing the role of Lord Ram, Saif will portray the character of Raavan and Kriti will be seen as Sita. The movie is slated to release on 11th August 2022.