Adinath Kothare: ‘I have lived every character’

Having been born into a creative family, the son of acclaimed Marathi film director Mahesh Kothare sees his journey as more important than the destination

Adinath Kothare

By: Asjad Nazir

Adinath Kothare thinks he is just getting started, despite having a prolific career as an actor, director, and producer. That is because he is always looking forward to working with talented storytellers and artists.

Having been born into a creative family, the son of acclaimed Marathi film director Mahesh Kothare sees his journey as more important than the destination. He has done diverse work, including winning performances in cinema, producing terrific TV content, and making his directorial debut with the National Award-winning movie Paani.

Eastern Eye caught up with the multi-talented star to talk about his action-packed career, dream role and future hopes.

Which of your acting roles do you think has been closest to your heart?

Every acting role I have done is closest to my heart. I have lived every character. I am still learning and improving. During my theatre times, I did a play called All The Best where I portrayed the character Vijay. That and the film Zapatlela 2 with my father are close to my heart. I played PSI Ajay Thakur in a 100-day TV show on Zee Marathi in 2016, which was praised a lot. Recently, my film Chandramukhi, where I played Daulat Deshmane was special. I give a piece of my heart to every character that I portray.

How have you been able to balance your acting with producing TV shows?

It’s extremely challenging because multi-tasking is very difficult, but in an emergency, you cannot just survive by acting; you need to be an entrepreneur. You work for a brand that uses your name. And for that, you need to build a business around that brand, while doing movies, theatre, or anything else. It’s a wholesome business now.

Which show did you enjoy producing most?

Jai Malhar, Ganpati Bappa on Colors Marathi, then Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta on Star Pravah, and a musical show called Sargam, where we recorded live music.

Your National Award-winning film Paani is very dear to you. What made you want to direct, and did you expect your film to get such acclaim?

I always wanted to go into direction because my dad also shifted to mainstream direction. I idolised my father and he has always inspired me. I always saw him directing and it was so beautiful telling your story. Direction is always there in my heart. Anything you do from your heart and soul is always rewarding.

Do you have a dream role as an actor?

I don’t have a dream role but do dream of working with great directors and technicians. I dream of working with Rajkumar Hirani and Zoya Akhtar.

Besides these two, who else would you love to work with?

Ashutosh Gowariker, and Nagraj Manjule. I would also love to work with international talents, with creative minds.

What is the best advice you ever got?

The best advice I got was from my father that is whenever you stumble upon some hardships, or roadblocks, just keep going. Start your engine and go on, and everything falls in place. That’s what I did when I was doing my movie Paani. I kept going and everything fell into place. I made a comeback, then got the film 83, City of Dreams, Criminal Justice, and a National Award.

What do you think inspires you creatively?

Passion and honesty. Honesty in passion is beautiful in whichever field it is.