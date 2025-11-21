Actress earns Worcester honour

Skip to content
She said, "It just feels awesome. It made me look back at my younger self, when I was such an unsure student, but I came here, and I excelled.

Sampat-Rawal, who was crowned Miss India in 1979, rose to fame with her role in the Indian sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi.

Nov 21, 2025
VETERAN actress and former Miss India, Swaroop Sampat-Rawal (pictured above), has been award­ed a fellowship by the University of Worcester.

Sampat-Rawal, who was crowned Miss India in 1979, rose to fame with her role in the Indian sitcom Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi. She later pursued a PhD in education at the University of Worcester, graduating in 2006. Her research focused on using drama to en­hance life skills in children with learning disabilities.

She said, “It just feels awesome. It made me look back at my younger self, when I was such an unsure student, but I came here, and I excelled.

“The university changed the way I think, it brought out my cre­ativity and it turned me into an ac­ademic. I’m so proud of the books I’ve written and the conferences I’ve presented at, but it has all come from my time at Worcester.”

The fellowship coincides with her receipt of the Education World Educational Researcher TREE Award for 2025-2026, acknowl­edging her work in education. She was awarded an honorary doctor­ate in 2018 for her contribution to education and social change.

miss indiauniversity of worcesterhonorary doctorateswaroop sampat-rawal

