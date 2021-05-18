Aanand L Rai is all praises for Dhanush starrer Karnan

By Murtuza Iqbal

Mari Selvaraj’s Karnan starring Dhanush released on 9th April 2021. The film received thumbs up from the critics and also did quite well at the box office.

Karnan recently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video and filmmaker Aanand L Rai took to Twitter to praise the film. He tweeted, “OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT…This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvaraj What a storyteller Folded hands The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkraja You are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought u r an actor.”

OUTSTANDING & BRILLIANT…This is how you can describe this experience called #Karnan @mari_selvaraj What a storyteller 🙏 The way you painted ur thoughts on the celluloid. Take a bow!! @dhanushkraja You are a magician mere bhai ..u should have told me.I thought u r an actor.🧡 pic.twitter.com/f1sfRkfNbZ — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) May 17, 2021

Dhanush is a big name in the Tamil film industry and he had made his Bollywood debut with Aanand L Rai’s Raanjhanaa. The filmmaker and the actor have once again teamed up for Atrangi Re which also stars Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan. Atrangi Re is slated to release in August 2021.

Talking about other films Dhanush, the actor will be seen in Jagame Thandhiram, Karthick Naren’s next and The Gray Man. Jagame Thandhiram will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. It will start streaming on the OTT platform on 18th June 2021.

Meanwhile, The Gray Man is an international film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film will release on Netflix and it is touted to be the most expensive movie ever made by Netflix. It also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans.