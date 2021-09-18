Website Logo
  • Saturday, September 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 443,928
Total Cases 33,347,325
Today's Fatalities 431
Today's Cases 30,570

News

Islamabad ‘appreciates change’ as Pakistan exits UK’s red list

Tourists ride along the Thames on a City Cruises boat on September 12, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

ISLAMABAD has hailed the UK government’s decision to remove Pakistan off its red list, a step that would make travel from the south Asian country into England easier without the expensive mandatory quarantine.

Pakistan is one of the eight countries which will come out of the red list from Wednesday (22) as the British government on Friday (17) relaxed pandemic restrictions on travel into England.

Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi “appreciated the change” and recalled that he had shared his concerns with the UK’s previous foreign secretary Dominic Raab over Islamabad being on the red list at the time.

“Welcome decision of UK government to remove #Pakistan from the travel red list. On his recent visit, shared w/ then FS Raab our concerns on being kept on the list despite irrefutable scientific data on Pakistan’s handling of #Covid19 pandemic. This change is appreciated,” he tweeted.

The UK government also overhauled its complicated “traffic light” watchlist with a simpler regime for fully vaccinated arrivals. It said the “amber” list covering travel from much of the world, including Europe, would be abolished, reflecting high levels of vaccination against Covid-19 by other nations.

The reform comes after strong disquiet among the public and the travel industry over byzantine rules that enforced PCR laboratory tests, making summer holidays prohibitively expensive for many families.

“Today’s changes mean a simpler, more straightforward system,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement.

“One with less testing and lower costs, allowing more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry.”

Only the “red” list will remain, requiring travellers to quarantine in government-approved hotels if they are arriving from Covid hotspots.

In addition to Pakistan, seven other countries will come off the red list from next Wednesday (22) – Bangladesh, Egypt, Kenya, the Maldives, Oman, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

And from October 4, fully vaccinated travellers coming to England from other destinations will no longer have to take a pre-departure test.

In addition, from later in October, they will not have to take an expensive PCR test on day two of their stay in England.

The overhaul applies only to England for now. But the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have followed previous changes to travel rules announced by the UK government.

“As global vaccination efforts continue to accelerate and more people gain protection from this dreadful disease, it is right that our rules and regulations keep pace,” health secretary Sajid Javid said.

Travel industry bodies welcomed the move, while the British Chambers of Commerce said it could provide travellers and businesses with “confidence and clarity needed after so much uncertainty”.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
Indian American pleads guilty to insider trading worth $8m
News
Pelosi hints at a possible UK-US trade pact
UK
Six charged over Wolverhampton accident which killed British Indian kids
INDIA
India gives record 22m Covid shots for Modi’s birthday
News
‘Troop pullback from border will better India-China relations’
News
Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka out of England travel red list
UK
NHS staff receive first Covid booster jabs
WORLD
New reality established in Afghanistan with Taliban takeover: Imran Khan
News
Indian women’s healthy life expectancy lowest in Southeast Asia: WHO
News
India withdraws e-visa facility for Canada, UK nationals
US
Indian national jailed for 22 years for $10m robocall scam
US
Biden urges ‘highest’ ambition at UN climate summit
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mamta Handa on her chat show Be You, experience of…
Pranutan Bahl on Helmet, its direct-to-digital release, if Salman Khan…
Karan Nath on his journey in Bigg Boss OTT, his…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sonakshi Sinha wraps up filming her upcoming horror-comedy Kakuda
Indian American pleads guilty to insider trading worth $8m
Pelosi hints at a possible UK-US trade pact
Netflix announces the premiere date for the final season of…
Nithiin: Maestro is a step towards pushing myself as an…
Islamabad ‘appreciates change’ as Pakistan exits UK’s red list