108,000 to chant Bhagavad Gita simultaneously in Guinness World Record attempt

Highlights

108,000 people to chant Chapter 15 of Bhagavad Gita on 9 May .

Event marks 75th anniversary of Chinmaya Mission worldwide.

Free training available; registration open until 15 April .

Devotees around the world are preparing for a major spiritual event that could enter the Guinness World Records.

Chinmaya Mission, an international organisation that shares Advaita Vedanta teachings, is organising a global chanting of the Bhagavad Gita as part of its 75th anniversary.

On 9 May , around 108,000 people from across the world will chant Chapter 15 of the Bhagavad Gita at the same time.

The event, called Chinmaya Gita Samarpanam, aims to set a record for the largest online chanting while also serving as a shared spiritual offering.

Communities in the UK are actively preparing to take part from their homes. The Bhagavad Gita, a 700-verse text on life, purpose and self-discipline, is one of the world’s most important spiritual works.

Chapter 15 is seen as a brief summary of its teachings, covering identity, existence and the path to inner freedom.

The chanting also honours Swami Chinmayananda, founder of Chinmaya Mission, who presented the Gita as practical guidance for modern life through his lectures and his well-known commentary, The Holy Geeta.

Accessible spiritual participation

Swami Swaroopananda, global head of Chinmaya Mission, said: “This initiative is a beautiful way for seekers everywhere to come together and offer the Gita as a collective prayer.

When thousands chant together, the message of the Gita resonates far beyond the individual.”

The event is open to everyone, including those with no experience in Sanskrit chanting. Participants can join from home, with free online training sessions and support materials provided.

More than 21,000 people have already registered, and the number is expected to grow before registrations close on 15 April .

Families, young people and first-time participants are encouraged to join, making this not just a record attempt but also a moment of reflection and connection across cultures and generations.

Chinmaya Mission hopes the event will encourage people to explore the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita more deeply in their daily lives.